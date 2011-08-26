(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

Aug 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Asian Development Bank's (AsDB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AAA', and Short-term IDR at 'F1+'. The Outlook for the Long-term IDR is Stable. The rating affirmation reflects the bank's strong capitalisation and conservative financial policies, as well as the strong support AsDB enjoys from its member countries.

AsDB's lending operations have grown at a rapid pace in recent years, with outstanding loans increasing by 10.0% in 2010 (16.4% in 2009). Lending is predominantly made to sovereign entities. However, private sector operations are growing more rapidly than public sector lending and accounted for 11.1% of total exposure (loans, equity participation and guarantees), compared to 10.1% at end-2009. In Fitch's opinion, these activities, which are riskier than sovereign lending, are expected to grow quickly in the near term. However, they will still represent a minor share of its operations, limiting the impact on asset quality.

Despite AsDB's focus on emerging countries, the performance of its loan portfolio is excellent. Impaired loans represented only 0.1% of the gross loan portfolio at end-2010 and are concentrated in the private sector and largely covered by provisions. The overall quality of the portfolio has improved in 2010, with the share of loan and guarantees to investment grade counterparties rising to 45.5% at end-2010, from 41.7% in 2008. As with other MDBs, AsDB's loan book is characterised by high risk concentrations. The largest single exposure, China ('A+'), accounted for 66.9% of equity at end-2010. The other largest borrowers are Indonesia ('B+'), India ('BBB-'), Philippines ('BB') and Pakistan (not rated).

AsDB's capitalisation has been substantially reinforced by the 200% capital increase launched in 2009, to which the large majority of member countries had subscribed as of July 2011. The ratio of usable capital to required capital increased to 17.6x at end-2010, and will further increase at end-2011, when the US callable capital is taken into account. However, like other MDBs, the bank is increasingly relying on callable shares to strengthen its capitalisation. The share of paid-in to subscribed capital will decrease to 5.0% once the capital increase is completed, from 6.8% at end-2009.

The bank is making increasing recourse to leverage, as illustrated by the marked increase in the ratio of debt to equity (to 331.6% in 2010 from 286.7% in 2009). However, despite the long maturity of loans, the bank is highly liquid. It holds a portfolio of high quality liquid assets which covered 203.8% of short-term debt at end-2010.

Like other multilateral development banks, AsDB is not subject to banking regulation. It complies with strict self imposed prudential rules in terms of credit risk, capital adequacy, leverage and liquidity.

AsDB benefits from strong support from its 67 member countries. Japan ('AA'/Negative) and the US ('AAA'/Stable) are the largest shareholders in the bank, with 15.6% of the capital each at end-June 2011 (including new shares subscribed by the US). Support takes the form of unpaid shares, representing 94.9% of subscribed capital at end-2010. This can be called by the bank if needed. In light of the high credit standing of shareholders (countries rated 'AA-' and above owned 55.0% of callable capital at end-2010), Fitch believes that support would be granted if needed.

AsDB's rating Outlook is Stable. If the financial difficulties of large non-Asian shareholders translate into rating downgrades, they may have negative credit implications. However, in Fitch's opinion, the AsDB's 'AAA' rating could withstand a downgrade of key shareholders to within the 'AA' category. Downward pressure on the rating could also arise over time from a too-rapid growth in lending operations, particularly in the private sector.

The AsDB was established as an MDB in 1966 to promote the social and economic development of Asian countries. It provides loans to developing member countries under preferential conditions. Headquartered in Manila, the AsDB employed 2,833 staff at end-2010.