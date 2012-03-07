(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 07 -
Overview
-- China-based real estate developer KWG is likely to generate satisfactory
property sales in a weak market and manage its leverage within our expectation.
-- We are affirming our 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating on KWG and our 'B+' issue
rating on its outstanding senior unsecured notes.
-- The stable outlook reflects the good visibility over KWG's financial performance in 2012.
Rating Action
On March 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB-' long-term corporate
credit rating on China-based property developer KWG Property Holding Ltd. The outlook is stable.
At the same time, we affirmed the 'B+' issue rating on the company's outstanding senior
unsecured notes. We also affirmed our 'cnBB+' Greater China credit scale rating on KWG and our
'cnBB' issue rating on its senior unsecured notes.
Rationale
We affirmed the ratings on KWG to reflect our view that the company's financial performance
will likely remain satisfactory in 2012 despite continued weakness in China's property market.
In our view, the company can achieve the same level of property sales in 2012 as a year earlier
due to its improving geographic and product diversification, good execution capability, and
consistent financial management. We believe KWG has exercised better execution and demonstrated
more consistent financial management than its similarly rated peers to counteract the
government's tightening measures and weak market sentiment. Our view is reflected in KWG's
improved financial performance and credit metrics in 2011.
Similar to its peers in the high-end residential segment, KWG is vulnerable to the
government's home purchase restrictions and other administrative and monetary measures to cool
the property market. We expect these measures to continue in the next six to 12 months.
Nevertheless, KWG's improved product and market diversity provides the company with some
flexibility to mitigate weaker demand in some segments or markets. In 2012, we expect more than
one-third of KWG's property sales to come from commercial properties, such as serviced
apartments and office buildings, which the government's policies affect less than other
segments.
KWG's diversification efforts are producing results, in our view. Its property projects are
now diversified across seven first- and second-tier cities in China: Guangzhou (its home
market), Suzhou, Chengdu, Shanghai, Beijing, Tianjin, and Hainan. The company has achieved
satisfactory property sales in new markets, which contributed more than 50% of consolidated
property sales in 2011. We believe the company's larger project base, improving brand
recognition, and joint developments with established property developers should temper the
execution risks of new projects. In 2012, KWG will increase the number of projects available for
sales from 15 to 20.
In our opinion, KWG's financial management has been consistent, albeit with a short track
record since its public listing in 2007. The company has cautiously managed its leverage and
expansion ahead of the latest property market downturn. Since mid-2011, KWG has reduced
construction spending, slowed capital spending for investment property, and cut back on land
acquisitions to preserve its liquidity. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company has maintained a good
amount of surplus cash on hand totaling Chinese renminbi (RMB) 5.4 billion.
In our base-case scenario, we expect KWG's credit protection measures to remain satisfactory
and at a level similar to that of 2011. The visibility of the company's financial performance in
2012 is high because the company has RMB8.3 billion in contracted sales that can be brought
forward for revenue recognition. Our key forecast assumptions for 2012 are that contracted sales
will be flat from a year earlier, EBITDA margins will weaken to about 35%, and borrowings will
increase moderately to RMB15 billion-RMB16 billion to fund working capital and capital spending.
Average borrowing costs for onshore loans will increase by just 1%. We expect KWG's adjusted
debt-to-EBITDA ratio to hover around 4x and EBITDA interest coverage ratio to remain between 3x
and 3.5x in 2012.
Liquidity
KWG's liquidity is "adequate", as defined in our criteria. We expect the company's liquidity
sources to exceed uses by 1.2x or more in 2012. Our assessment of the company's liquidity
profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:
-- Liquidity sources for 2012 include cash and cash equivalents of RMB5.4 billion and cash
flows from property sales of about RMB10.5 billion.
-- Liquidity uses include short-term debt due in the next 12 months of RMB5 billion,
projected capital spending and working capital needs of RMB9.3 billion, and estimated dividend
distribution of RMB640 million.
-- We expect net sources of liquidity (over uses) to remain positive, even if EBITDA
declines by 15%, and that the company will remain in compliance of its financial covenants on
outstanding bonds and bank loans in 2012.
-- The company also has RMB9.3 billion undrawn onshore banking facilities, of which RMB2
billion is committed. We do not count the banking facilities as liquidity sources because the
disbursement of the credit is subject to approval from lenders on a case-by-case basis.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects the good visibility over KWG's financial performance, which we
expect to remain satisfactory in 2012, as reflected in its credit metrics. We expect KWG to
continue to manage its expansion and balance sheet, particularly its leverage, within our
expectations.
We may lower the rating if KWG's debt-funded expansion is more aggressive than we expected.
We could also downgrade the company if its property sales or profitability weaken significantly.
This could happen if its liquidity for the next 12 months weakens such that its cash sources are
less than 1.2x its cash uses or its ratio of debt-to-EBITDA rises above 5x.
We may raise the rating if KWG's property development projects become more diversified and
it establishes a track record of consistent and disciplined financial management while pursuing
expansion. In particular, we could upgrade KWG if the company sustains an EBITDA margin of more
than 30% and a ratio of debt-to-EBITDA of less than 3.5x.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
KWG Property Holding Ltd.
Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/--
cnBB+/--
Senior Unsecured B+
cnBB