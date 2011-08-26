(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)
Aug 26 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's nuFuture Digital (India) Limited (nFDIL) a
National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of all rating
actions is given at the end of the commentary.
The ratings reflect nFDIL's strong operating and strategic linkages with
Pantaloon Retail (India) Ltd (PRIL, 'A-(ind)'/Stable). Further, nFDIL has an
exclusive master service level agreement with PRIL for providing technology and
business services till March 2015. As per the agreement, the latter guarantees
minimum annual revenue of INR350m to the former till the end of the tenure.
Service consideration for both technology and business services have been
pre-fixed. Technology services are provided at a fixed rate of 1% of PRIL
revenues (FY10 revenues: INR95,505m).
The ratings also takes comfort from the corporate guarantee extended by the
parent company - Future Corporate Resources Limited (FCRL) - for nFDIL's INR650m
term loan. In addition, FCRL and PRIL together injected INR671.4m to nFDIL
through an unsecured term loan.
The ratings are constrained by nFDIL's limited track record as it started its
commercial operations only in 2011, and customer concentration risk as all its
customers are the Future group entities. Fitch notes that the customer base will
remain the same in near-term.
Fitch expects nFDIL's credit profile to improve in the near-term on account of
its strong revenue visibility and sound profitability. However, a sustained
deterioration of its financial leverage (total adjusted debt net of
cash/operating EBITDAR) to above 4.5x may result in a negative rating action. A
rating downgrade may also result from a weakening of nFDIL's linkages with PRIL
and other Future group entities.
Positive rating guidelines include a sustained improvement in the company's net
financial leverage to below 2.0x along with the further strengthening of its
linkages with PRIL and other Future group entities.
nFDIL (previously known as Erudite Knowledge Services) is a technology service
provider for retail chain of the Future group and other organised retailers. The
company provides consolidated technology support, business process management
and contact centres. In FY11, its revenue was INR1,084.5m, operating EBITDA
margins were 32%. nFDIL's credit metrics was comfortable in FY11 with interest
coverage ratio at 3.2x and financial leverage at 4.7x.
nFDIL:
- INR650m term loan: assigned 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'; and
- INR1,000m term loan: assigned 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'.