(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

Aug 26 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's nuFuture Digital (India) Limited (nFDIL) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of all rating actions is given at the end of the commentary.

The ratings reflect nFDIL's strong operating and strategic linkages with Pantaloon Retail (India) Ltd (PRIL, 'A-(ind)'/Stable). Further, nFDIL has an exclusive master service level agreement with PRIL for providing technology and business services till March 2015. As per the agreement, the latter guarantees minimum annual revenue of INR350m to the former till the end of the tenure. Service consideration for both technology and business services have been pre-fixed. Technology services are provided at a fixed rate of 1% of PRIL revenues (FY10 revenues: INR95,505m).

The ratings also takes comfort from the corporate guarantee extended by the parent company - Future Corporate Resources Limited (FCRL) - for nFDIL's INR650m term loan. In addition, FCRL and PRIL together injected INR671.4m to nFDIL through an unsecured term loan.

The ratings are constrained by nFDIL's limited track record as it started its commercial operations only in 2011, and customer concentration risk as all its customers are the Future group entities. Fitch notes that the customer base will remain the same in near-term.

Fitch expects nFDIL's credit profile to improve in the near-term on account of its strong revenue visibility and sound profitability. However, a sustained deterioration of its financial leverage (total adjusted debt net of cash/operating EBITDAR) to above 4.5x may result in a negative rating action. A rating downgrade may also result from a weakening of nFDIL's linkages with PRIL and other Future group entities.

Positive rating guidelines include a sustained improvement in the company's net financial leverage to below 2.0x along with the further strengthening of its linkages with PRIL and other Future group entities.

nFDIL (previously known as Erudite Knowledge Services) is a technology service provider for retail chain of the Future group and other organised retailers. The company provides consolidated technology support, business process management and contact centres. In FY11, its revenue was INR1,084.5m, operating EBITDA margins were 32%. nFDIL's credit metrics was comfortable in FY11 with interest coverage ratio at 3.2x and financial leverage at 4.7x.

nFDIL:

- INR650m term loan: assigned 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'; and

- INR1,000m term loan: assigned 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'.