(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

Aug 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Adhunik Cement Limited's (ACL) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch BB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of the commentary.

The affirmation reflects the financial support provided by ACL's promoter group through an equity contribution of INR1153.7m for the company's debt servicing, in context of its weak financial profile in FY11 as per the provisional figures. The latter was on account of its low capacity utilization during FY11 (11%) and Q1FY12 (26%) due to delays in stabilization of its production process. ACL's plant commenced operations from April 2010 after a delay of seven months; however there have been no cost overruns. The operations are expected to stabilise after the damaged preheated blowers are replaced by August 2011. Thus, Fitch expects an increase in ACL's capacity utilisation during H2FY12, in time to benefit from the post-monsoon demand.

Fitch notes that once the plant is stabilised and capacity utilization increases, ACL will become one of the largest local cement producers in Northeast India's fragmented market. It will benefit from economies of scale and capital, tax and transport subsidies for five to 10 years, raw material assurances from limestone mines, flyash & coal purchase arrangements, assured power from the captive power plant and supplementary income from power sale agreements. This would provide it a cost advantage over other small players in the region.

The ratings are constrained by ACL's ongoing capex plan of INR2,175m, which might put liquidity pressures in FY12. The capex is for building support systems for the plant for its smooth operations and would be funded by a debt of INR1,500m for which the financial closure is pending.

Positive rating guidelines include stabilization of ACL's project with increased capacity utilisation and interest coverage of above 1.75x. Negative rating guidelines include deterioration in capacity utilisation coupled with interest coverage of below 1.25x.

ACL is a JV between the Adhunik Group (60%) and the Kolkata-based MSP Group (40%) - the established names in the east India's iron and steel sector. It has an installed capacity of 1.5MTPA for manufacturing cement and a 25MW captive power plant. As per provisional FY11 financial, ACL achieved revenues of INR2383.2m, EBITDA margins of 5.7%, net financial leverage of 33.8x and interest coverage ratio of 0.39x on account of low capacity utilisation and high trading sales of 79% of total revenue.

ACL's bank loans have been affirmed as follows:

- INR3,618.5m long-term loans (reduced from INR4,060m): 'Fitch BB-(ind)';

- INR760m fund based limits (reduced from INR865m): 'Fitch BB-(ind)'; and

- INR100m non-fund based limits: 'Fitch A4+(ind)'.