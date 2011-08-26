(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

Aug 26 - The U.S. CMBS sector is in for a bit of encouraging news heading into next year with respect to loans coming due, according to Fitch Ratings.

In transactions rated by Fitch, approximately 1,200 commercial mortgage loans totaling $17.3 billion are scheduled to mature in 2012. This represents a sizeable drop compared to 2,000 loans totaling $22.5 billion that matured this year. Maturities remain modest in 2013 ($13.3 billion) and 2014 ($15.5 billion) before jumping to $29 billion in 2015.

Loans scheduled to mature in 2012 have an average balance of $13.9 million and were originated between 1996 and 2007. Loans secured by office properties represent the largest concentration of maturing loans next year at 38%. Multifamily (22%), and retail (20%) properties follow. Fourth quarter-2011 (4Q'11) maturities remain modest at only 204 loans representing $4.4 billion.

Fitch continues to expect the majority of loans to payoff at maturity despite the short term volatility of the capital markets. 'Most maturing loans, particularly those from earlier vintages, benefit from stable performance and years of scheduled amortization, which make them more easily financeable in today's market,' said Adam Fox, Senior Director. The most challenging loans to refinance are those that were originated in 2007, the peak of real estate values. 'Borrowers will likely need to contribute additional equity to secure financing for five-year loans,' said Fox.

While not all loans will payoff at maturity, Fitch continues to observe a willingness among commercial servicers to work with borrowers when property performance is not an issue. 'Servicers are still reaching out to borrowers early and if needed, providing short term forbearances to complete the refinance process,' added Fox.

The majority of maturities are expected in the first half of 2012, broken out as follows by quarter:

--1Q'12: $6.3 billion (43% office properties);

--2Q'12: $5.1 billion (47% office properties);

--3Q'12: $3.4 billion (31% retail properties);

--4Q'12: $2.5 billion (45% retail properties).

Additional information is available in Fitch's weekly e-newsletter, 'U.S. CMBS Market Trends', which also contains recent rating actions and an overview of newly released CMBS research, including Fitch presales and Focus reports. The link below enables market participants to sign up to receive future issues of the E-newsletter:

'here 5736&rtype=mm&uid=Fitch'