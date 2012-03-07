(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 07 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Uttam Industrial Engineering Limited's (UIEL) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch B+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings continue to be constrained by UIEL's still high adjusted net financial leverage. In the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11), net debt (including corporate guarantee)/EBITDAR was 49.4x, albeit an improvement from 149.7x in FY10. The ratings are also constrained by UIEL's significant exposure to the highly cyclical domestic sugar industry, which has resulted in volatile revenue and profitability in the past. However, the company has been diversifying into the power sector to reduce its dependence on the sugar industry.

The ratings also factor in UIEL's long track record in the industry and a respectable clientele, including India's large sugar manufacturers. The company also enjoys operational linkages with group companies, which specialise in engineering, procurement and construction of power co-generation projects domestically and internationally. These linkages help reduce UIEL's dependence on the domestic sugar industry. The ratings are also supported by UIEL's adequate interest coverage (EBITDAR/net interest expense) of 24.3x in FY11 (FY10: 54.7x).

Negative rating action may result from a decline in revenues and profitability or any unexpected debt-funded expansion leading to deterioration in financial leverage.

UIEL is a privately held company, engaged primarily in engineering of equipment and machinery and execution of turnkey projects for the sugar industry. In FY11, the company reported revenue of INR1,270m (FY10: INR476m), an EBITDA margin of 10.1% (9.6%) and net income of INR91m (INR21m). Net debt/EBITDA (excluding corporate guarantee) stood at 0.63x in FY11 (2.25x).

Fitch has also affirmed UIEL's bank loan ratings as follows:

- INR40m fund-based working capital limits: affirmed at 'Fitch B+(ind)'

- INR360m non-fund based working capital limits (reduced from INR430m): affirmed at 'Fitch A4(ind)'