(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 04 -
Summary analysis -- FMS Wertmanagement Anstalt des oeffentlichen -- 04-Oct-2012
Rechts
CREDIT RATING: AAA/Stable/A-1+ Country: Germany
Primary SIC: Structured
Investment
Vehicle
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
22-Sep-2010 AAA/A-1+ AAA/A-1+
Major Rating Factors
Strengths:
-- "Almost certain" likelihood of extraordinary government support from the Federal Republic of Germany.
-- "Critical" public policy role for the workout of the Hypo Real Estate group's nonstrategic and nonperforming assets.
-- "Integral" link to Germany and mechanism of state support.
Weaknesses:
-- Reliance on government support to offset losses.
-- Very week asset quality of transferred portfolios.
-- No internal capital generation capacity.
Outlook
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' outlook on German nonbank workout entity FMS Wertmanagement Anstalt des oeffentlichen Rechts (FMSW) reflects that on the Federal Republic of Germany (unsolicited ratings AAA/Stable/A-1+). As a result, any rating action on the German sovereign will be reflected in a similar rating action on FMSW.
Any change in FMSW's role for and link to Germany could trigger a negative rating action. However we do not anticipate any change. We believe that the likelihood of support from Germany is "almost certain" and that the agency's current status as a government-related entity will continue in the near future.
