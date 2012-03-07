(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 07 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating and outlook on Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd. (BBB-/Stable/--, cnA-/--) are not affected by the company's planned acquisition of a commercial property in Hong Kong. We expect the potential impact of the proposed acquisition on Kingboard's key credit metrics to be limited because the company plans to use internal resources to finance the acquisition.Kingboard's liquidity is likely to remain "adequate," as defined in our criteria even after the proposed acquisition.

On March 6, 2012, Kingboard announced that its wholly owned subsidiary has entered into a preliminary agreement to acquire the property for Hong Kong dollar 1,278.8 million in cash. Kingboard intends to use part of the space as its headquarters and retain the rest for investment purposes.