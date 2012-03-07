(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 07 -

Summary analysis -- Alcatel-Lucent -------------------------------- 07-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/B Country: France

Primary SIC: Communications

Equipment

Mult. CUSIP6: 013904

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

09-Nov-2009 B/B B/B

03-Mar-2009 B+/B B+/B

Rationale

The ratings on France-based telecommunications equipment supplier Alcatel-Lucent reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the company's business risk profile as "weak" and its financial risk profile as "aggressive".

Alcatel-Lucent's business risk profile is constrained primarily by the group's low operating margins. Furthermore, the intense competitiveness and volatility of the telecom equipment sector creates ongoing and costly restructuring needs. The company also has an overall weaker position in the UMTS (Universal Mobile Telecommunications System) mobile technology standard than in CDMA (Code Division Multiple Access) or LTE (Long Term Evolution) compared with its main competitors. This is partly offset by the company's leading market positions in fixed-line access, Internet protocol (IP) and optics (fiber) transmission, and core network technologies. The company also has a wide range of products and services, meaningful intellectual property across its core technologies, and broad geographic diversification.

The group's financial risk profile is constrained, in our view, by the company's track record of significant negative free cash flow generation. It also has very high leverage ratios, based on Standard & Poor's adjusted debt calculations, which is only partly offset by our assessment of Alcatel-Lucent's adequate liquidity profile, supported by large cash holdings and short-term investments.