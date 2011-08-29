BRIEF-Two Harbors Investment Corp reports qtrly core earnings per weighted share $0.24
* Two Harbors Investment Corp reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results
Aug 29 Ajinomoto
*Moody's confirms Ajinomoto's Aa3 rating with stable outlook
* Two Harbors Investment Corp reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results
* AvalonBay Communities reports on fire at Avalon Maplewood in Maplewood, New Jersey
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Updates with U.S. markets close, quotes)