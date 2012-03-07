Wells Fargo fires 4 executives amid probe into sales practices
Feb 21 Wells Fargo & Co said on Tuesday it fired four executives in its community banking business as part of an independent investigation into its sales practices.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 07 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Landeskreditbank Baden-Wuerttemberg - Foerderbank (L-Ban 07-Mar-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: AAA/Stable/A-1+ Country: Germany
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 514890
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
07-Mar-2012 AAA/A-1+ AAA/A-1+
6-Dec-2004 AA+/A-1+ AA+/A-1+
===============================================================================
Issues:
Guarantor(s) : Baden-Wuerttemberg (State of)
Rating Rating Date
CHF200 mil 3.% bnds due 10/14/2013 AAA 07-Mar-2012
PLN300 mil zero cpn bnds due 12/04/2017 AAA 07-Mar-2012
EUR.25 mil fltg rate bnds ser 6001 due
11/26/2043 AAA 07-Mar-2012
Feb 21 Wells Fargo & Co said on Tuesday it fired four executives in its community banking business as part of an independent investigation into its sales practices.
* Wells Fargo announces actions based on Retail Banking sales practices investigation
Feb 21 An investment company is making plans to launch what could be the first exchange-traded fund to profit on marijuana.