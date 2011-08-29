(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 29- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that Woolworths Ltd.'s (A-/Stable/A-2) results for the year ended June 26, 2011 were in line with our expectations, although we note that the company's earnings outlook for fiscal 2012 is subdued. Key metrics for the 'A-' long-term rating were met, including funds from operations (FFO) to debt above 25% and fixed-charge cover at the upper end of the 2.5x-3.0x range. Although Woolworths face several challenges in fiscal 2012, we believe the company will pro-actively take steps to mitigate any potential weakening in its credit metrics. Key challenges include: significant capital expenditure associated with expansion in the home-improvement segment, as well as new store openings and store upgrades in other segments; a resurgent competitor in supermarkets and discount department stores; and difficult domestic economic conditions, reflecting weak consumer sentiment. All of Woolworths' segments, except Big W and consumer electronics, reported increased earnings in fiscal 2011. Big W's second-half earnings evidenced recovery after a weak first half, while the company's consumer electronics business continues to face significant challenges from weak consumer confidence, the high Australian dollar, and continuing efforts to transform the business. Woolworths is forecasting an increase in net profit of between 2%-6% for fiscal 2012.