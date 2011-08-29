(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 29- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today its ratings on Softbank Corp . (BBB-/Positive/--) will be unaffected by the company's announcement earlier today that it will issue JPY200 billion in hybrid securities in September 2011. The coupon rate is yet to be set. There is no maturity date on the securities, but Softbank will be able to exercise a call option to buy them back on May 22, 2015, or every six months thereafter. On the same day or every six months thereafter, the holder of the securities will be able to exercise a put option to sell the securities back to Softbank. The earliest date at which the securities can be exercised will be less than five years from the date of issuance. Furthermore, the dividend yield on these hybrid securities will increase one percentage point on May 22, 2015, and will rise one percentage point each year thereafter, to a maximum of 12%. Based on features that include a step-up in dividend yield, which we expect makes it highly likely that Softbank will buy back the hybrid at the earliest opportunity, and an exercise date of within five years, we treat the securities as debt in our analysis. Nevertheless, we believe the company's financial standing is unlikely to deteriorate. In our opinion, cash flow from Softbank's mobile business should be sufficient to cover significant capital expenditures that it will need to make in the next two years or so to enhance its mobile network and repay debt, albeit gradually.