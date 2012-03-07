(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 07 -
Overview
-- On March 6, 2012, we raised our long-term issuer rating on the German state of
Baden-Wuerttemberg to 'AAA' from 'AA+'.
-- We are raising our long-term counterparty credit rating on Landeskreditbank
Baden-Wuerttemberg - Foerderbank (L-Bank) in line with the rating on
Baden-Wuerttemberg, the bank's owner and guarantor, reflecting our continued view that L-Bank
plays a "critical" role for and has an "integral" link to the state.
-- In our view, there is an "almost certain" likelihood that L-Bank would receive
extraordinary support from the state in an event of stress.
-- The outlook is stable, reflecting the outlook on the long-term rating on the State of
Baden-Wuerttemberg.
Rating Action
On March 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term counterparty
credit rating on Germany-based Landeskreditbank Baden-Wuerttemberg - Foerderbank (L-Bank) to
'AAA' from 'AA+'. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The rating action reflects a similar rating action on L-Bank's owner and guarantor, the
German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, on March 6, 2012. The equalization of the ratings on the
bank with those on the state reflects our opinion that there is an "almost certain" likelihood
that Baden-Wuerttemberg would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to L-Bank in
an event of financial distress. L-Bank has no stand-alone credit profile in view of its close
link to the state and its business model, which is based entirely on state guarantees.
L-Bank is the sole development bank in Baden-Wuerttemberg and has a mandate to implement the
state government's economic and social development policies. The bank is the second-largest of
Germany's 18 regional state development banks and had about EUR61 billion in assets at year-end
2010. L-Bank's business model is based on its public policy mandate. The regional focus of the
bank's social development activities is the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg.
L-Bank's business profile is oriented toward residential mortgage lending, lending to small
and midsize enterprises, infrastructure finance, and public-sector lending. The bank's
promotional activities are in the form of subsidized loans and grants, which are generally
determined by state subsidies and contributions from its own profits.
L-Bank does not take customer deposits and relies on wholesale funding. However, because of
state guarantees and its ownership structure, the bank has a comfortable funding and liquidity
position, which is key to its ability to generate profit.
External support
We regard L-Bank as a government-related entity (GRE). In accordance with our GRE criteria,
our rating approach is based on our view of the bank's:
-- "Critical" role for the government of Baden-Wuerttemberg as the state's only development
bank with a mandate to support regional economic and social objectives; and
-- "Integral" link with the state government. L-Bank essentially acts as an arm of the state
and benefits from a maintenance obligation (Anstaltslast), a statutory guarantee of its
liabilities (Gewaehrtraegerhaftung), and an explicit guarantee of all its liabilities.
We expect L-Bank to continue to play a prominent public policy role as the state's
development bank. Accordingly, we do not expect the bank's ownership status or guarantee
mechanism to change over the medium term.
Our 'AAA' issue ratings on L-Bank's nondeferrable senior subordinated debt are at the same
level as the ratings on the bank's senior unsecured debt. This reflects our assessment that the
likelihood of state support in an event of stress is "almost certain" in line with our view of
L-Bank's GRE status.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects the outlook on the long-term rating on the State of
Baden-Wuerttemberg.
All other things being equal, any rating action on Baden-Wuerttemberg would be reflected in
a similar rating action on L-Bank. We believe that the state's guarantees and L-Bank's current
GRE status will be maintained over the medium term, as the bank is likely to remain an integral
part of the state's economic development activities. This assessment is consistent with an
agreement between Germany and the European Commission in March 2002 on state support for German
development banks.
A material weakening of L-Bank's role for, or link to, the state, including changes to the
guarantee or ownership structure, could have negative rating implications for the bank. We
currently consider such a scenario unlikely.
Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.
-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011
-- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010
-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010
Ratings List
Upgraded
To From
Landeskreditbank Baden-Wuerttemberg - Foerderbank (L-Bank)
Counterparty Credit Rating AAA/Stable/A-1+ AA+/Positive/A-1+
Certificate Of Deposit AAA AA+
Senior Unsecured* AAA AA+
Ratings Affirmed
Short-Term Debt* A-1+
Commercial Paper* A-1+
*Guaranteed by the State of Baden-Wuerttemberg