Rationale

The outlook revision stems from our view of increased risks posed by the clouded economic environment in which Van Lanschot currently operates. We observe that the bank's performance has been sensitive to the weaker domestic environment since mid-2011. The negative outlook incorporates our view that we may revise downward our systemwide economic risk assessment for The Netherlands, or the bank's risk position if its prospective asset quality appears more vulnerable to the economic environment, compared with peers.

We currently view Van Lanschot's risk position as "adequate" (as defined by our criteria), although we view the economic outlook as still uncertain. Our assessment balances a tightening in the bank's loan underwriting and risk appetite since 2008--which has led to a reduction in the loan book--against some volatility in the asset-quality track record in recent years. Credit risk cost peaked in 2009, then recovered in 2010 and early 2011, before spiking again in first-half 2012. We expect the outlook for the rest of 2012 and early 2013 to remain clouded as a result of the difficult economic environment, despite the de-risking of the portfolio in recent years.

We view the loan book as adequately diversified; about one-half comprises residential mortgages. However, the property book (18% of lending at June 2012) and exposures to other small and midsize enterprises have contributed to relatively elevated losses since mid-2011, with overall impairment charges at close to 60 basis points of average loans in the first half of 2012. Some reputational and operational risks are inherent in the bank's private banking activities, although we consider that its good track record to date somewhat mitigates these risks.

The starting point for our ratings on Van Lanschot is its 'a-' anchor, which is based on our view of the banking system in its Dutch home market. We could revise the anchor downward if we were to reassess the economic risk of the Dutch banking system. We consider the bank's business position to be "moderate" due to its relatively niche franchise in The Netherlands. Despite the headwinds that revenues face in light of the weaker environment, we expect Van Lanschot to be in a position to defend its franchise. We view capital and earnings as "strong" since we expect our RAC ratio before diversification adjustments to remain well in excess of 10% over the next 18 months. We view funding as "average" and liquidity as "adequate", and balance the moderately better-than-average loan-to-deposit ratio against the larger average size of its deposits compared with peers. We don't factor any notches of support into our ratings on Van Lanschot.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects the possibility of a downgrade, which we believe has increased due to the clouded economic backdrop.

We could lower the ratings if we see signs of protracted further deterioration in the bank's asset quality, leading us to revise our assessment of its risk position to "moderate" from "adequate". We could also take a similar action if we were to reassess negatively the economic risk in The Netherlands on the back of marked systemwide stress. Furthermore, any evidence that capitalization could weaken, leading us to revise our projected risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio to around 10% or less, could have a negative impact on the ratings.

We could revise the outlook to stable if we see evidence that the bank's domestic environment starts to improve and if the bank's cost of risk is set for a sustainable decreasing trend.

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating A-/Negative/A-2

SACP a-

Anchor a-

Business Position Moderate (-1)

Capital and Earnings Strong (+1)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0)

Support 0

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

F. van Lanschot Bankiers N.V.

Counterparty Credit Rating A-/Negative/A-2 A-/Stable/A-2

Ratings Affirmed

F. van Lanschot Bankiers N.V.

Certificate Of Deposit A-

Senior Unsecured A-

Subordinated BBB+

Junior Subordinated BBB