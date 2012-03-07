Wells Fargo fires 4 executives amid probe into sales practices
Feb 21 Wells Fargo & Co said on Tuesday it fired four executives in its community banking business as part of an independent investigation into its sales practices.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 07 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Westdeutsche ImmobilienBank ------------------- 07-Mar-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/A-3 Country: Germany
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
08-Dec-2011 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
06-May-2009 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
25-Oct-2007 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
===============================================================================
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/A-3
SACP bb+
Anchor bbb+
Business Position Weak (-2)
Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)
Risk Position Moderate (-1)
Funding and Liquidity Average
and Adequate (0)
Support +1
GRE Support 0
Group Support +1
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Feb 21 Wells Fargo & Co said on Tuesday it fired four executives in its community banking business as part of an independent investigation into its sales practices.
* Wells Fargo announces actions based on Retail Banking sales practices investigation
Feb 21 An investment company is making plans to launch what could be the first exchange-traded fund to profit on marijuana.