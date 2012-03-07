(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 07 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded India-based Lite Bite Foods Private Limited's (Lite Bite) INR602.5m term loan (increased from INR341.9m) to 'Fitch BBB+(SO)(ind)' from 'Fitch BBB(SO)(ind)'. The loan is guaranteed on an unconditional and irrevocable basis by Gyan Enterprises Limited (Gyan), on which the rating is solely based.

The upgrade reflects the significant improvement in Gyan's net adjusted financial leverage (total adjusted net debt/operating EBITDA) to 3.5x in FY11 (financial year ending March) from 15.4x in FY10 after off-balance sheet debt was reduced to INR797m from INR3,509m. Gyan is the holding company for Amit Burman's 11.6% stake in Dabur India Limited (Dabur).

Gyan's long-term investment portfolio primarily comprises its holding in Dabur, which had a market value of close to INR20bn as on 1 March 2012 and is a source of consistent dividend income to Gyan. Fitch notes that Gyan has not pledged these shares and the highly liquid nature of these holdings as Dabur is actively traded in equity markets. Other than its holding in Dabur, Gyan also holds long-term and held-for-trade investments in several other public and private companies. The company has also extended loans to several other companies, and is involved in trading of marketable securities such as shares and mutual funds.

The ratings are constrained by the irregular nature of Gyan's income (except the dividend income from Dabur), comprising discretionary dividend and interest income from the loans extended to other companies, profits on trading of marketable securities, and capital gains on investments sold.

In FY11, Gyan reported revenues of INR407m (57% from dividends, 27% from interest income, and 16% from sale of shares,) compared with INR517m in FY10. Net income stood at INR116m (FY10: INR513m). Total adjusted debt was INR1,249m in FY11 (FY10: INR3,934m), including unsecured loans of INR452m (FY10: INR425m).

Negative rating guidelines would be large debt-funded investments, increase in off-balance sheet debt, and/or disruption in dividend income from Dabur leading to deterioration in Gyan's financial leverage. Revocation of the corporate guarantee by Gyan for the rated loan will also be negative for the ratings.

Lite Bite is 93%-owned by Gyan and manages 13 restaurant brands with different cuisines. Lite Bite started in 2002 as a franchisee of Subway and has now developed other brands (Baker Street, Fresco, Asia7, Street Foods of India, Punjab Grill, Zambar etc.) and also operates a few food unions (based on the concept of food courts). The company operates around 50 outlets. In FY11, Lite Bite reported revenues of INR319m (FY10: INR195m) with operating EBITDAR of INR41m (FY10: INR10m).