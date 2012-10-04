Rationale

The outlook revision reflects our view of increased risks in the economic environment in which Dutch institutions currently operate. The negative outlook incorporates the risk that we may revise downward our systemwide economic risk assessment for The Netherlands. This could result in a one-notch lowering of the long-term rating on the bank, unless we reassess bank-specific stand-alone factors.

Nevertheless, we recognize the resilience of the bank's exposures to date. Impaired loans increased in the first half of 2012, albeit from a particularly low base. Also, loan losses have remained modest despite the deterioration in systemwide asset quality that we have observed in The Netherlands since mid-2011.

The starting point for our ratings on NIBC is its 'a-' anchor, which is mainly based on our view of the banking system in its Dutch home market. Although NIBC is exposed to other countries, mainly Germany and the U.K., our blended economic risk score for the bank--a key driver of the anchor--remains largely driven by our assessment for The Netherlands, where the bulk of NIBC's exposures reside. We could revise the anchor downward if we were to reassess our view of economic risk in the Dutch banking system.

We consider NIBC's business position to be "weak", as defined by our criteria, primarily reflecting the bank's niche franchise, our view of potential volatility in a few of its sectors, and modest overall market position. We note the bank's long-standing expertise in its corporate niches, which in our view helped it to defend its franchise through the recent downturn.

Our assessment of the bank's capital and earnings as "adequate" is underpinned by our expectation that NIBC Holding's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before adjustments, according to Standard & Poor's measures, will continue to increase to a 9.5%-10% range by end-2013. This is supported by our assumption of flat lending growth and moderate retained earnings. We estimate that the ratio was around 8.7% at end-June 2012.

We view the bank's risk position as "adequate", reflecting our belief that the RAC framework adequately captures the risks that NIBC faces. The bank has relatively large exposures to sectors that we consider to be potentially volatile, such as commercial real estate or shipping. Nevertheless, we observe that risks appear so far to have been mitigated by the collateralized nature of most lending activities, as well as sound sector knowledge and underwriting criteria.

We view NIBC's funding as "below average" and its liquidity as "adequate". Our assessment of the bank's funding primarily takes into account the bank's greater-than-average reliance on wholesale funding, illustrated by a high--albeit rapidly decreasing--loan-to-customer deposit ratio of about 220% at end-June 2012.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects the possibility that we could lower the ratings on NIBC if we were to take a more negative view of the economic environment in which Dutch institutions operate, in the absence of offsetting considerations specific to NIBC. Although we recognize the clouded economic backdrop, we expect that the bank should be able to maintain broadly stable capital and risk positions, while continuing to rebalance its funding profile.

We could lower the ratings on NIBC if we see increasing signs of systemwide stress, leading us to reassess the economic risk of The Netherlands, or a material increase in the cost of risk.

Conversely, we could revise the outlook back to stable if we consider that the economy is stabilizing, combined with continued resilience in the bank's asset quality. Furthermore, evidence that our RAC ratio for the bank could rise above 10% in a sustainable manner could offset potential pressure on the bank's anchor. In the longer term, a sustainable rebalancing of the bank's funding profile, with decreasing reliance on wholesale funding, and further evidence of stability of the customer deposit base, could improve our stand-alone assessment of the bank.

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/A-3

SACP bbb-

Anchor a-

Business Position Weak (-2)

Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Below Average and Adequate (-1)

Support 0

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0



Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

NIBC Bank N.V.

Counterparty Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/A-3 BBB-/Stable/A-3

Ratings Affirmed

NIBC Bank N.V.

Certificate Of Deposit BBB-/A-3

Senior Unsecured BBB-

Subordinated BB+

Junior Subordinated BB