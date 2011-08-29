(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 29-

-- We expect China-based commercial forest operator Sino-Forest's business to rapidly deteriorate following additional fraud allegations and senior management resignations.

-- We are lowering the corporate credit rating on Sino-Forest and the issue rating on its senior unsecured notes and convertible bonds to 'CCC-' from 'B'. We removed all the ratings from CreditWatch.

-- We are also withdrawing the ratings due to heightened information risks.

-- The negative outlook prior to the rating withdrawal reflected our view that the company's operations were likely to deteriorate further in the next 12 months, at least.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered the long-term corporate credit rating on China-based commercial forest operator Sino-Forest Corp. to 'CCC-' from 'B'. The outlook is negative. At the same time, we lowered the issue rating on the senior unsecured notes and convertible bonds to 'CCC-' from 'B'. We also lowered the Greater China credit scale ratings on the company and the notes to 'cnCCC-' from 'cnBB-'. We removed all the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were originally placed with negative implications on June 30, 2011. We then withdrew all the ratings.

"We lowered the rating on Sino-Forest partly because we believe recent developments point towards a higher likelihood that allegations of fraud at the company will be substantiated," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Frank Lu. "The downgrade also reflects our opinion about the severity of the difficulties the company now faces in operating its existing business and our view that the pressure on liquidity has increased."

In our opinion, Sino-Forest's future prospects are extremely weak and likely to rapidly deteriorate. The Ontario Securities Commission suspended trading in the company on Aug. 26, 2011, while it conducts an investigation. The commission stated that certain officials of Sino-Forest appeared to have misrepresented the company's revenue, exaggerated its timber holdings, and engaged in fraud. Sino-Forest's chairman and CEO Allen Chan has resigned and several middle-level managers have been suspended. We believe Sino-Forest's liquidity is under greater pressure due to the potential acceleration of payments on its notes and convertible bonds and the possibility of substantial lawsuit claims.

"We are withdrawing the rating because we do not believe we have enough information to maintain a rating on Sino-Forest, particularly in light of developments since Aug. 26, 2011," said Mr. Lu. "The company has declined to share the interim results of an independent committee's investigation. As we have stated previously, we do not expect to receive updates before the investigation is concluded. The lack of information and the impact of recent developments mean that we no longer have access to timely, reliable, and sufficient information for maintaining the rating."

Sino-Forest's liquidity is weak, in our view. The company does not have sufficient funds to repay its senior notes and convertible bonds, should they be accelerated. According to the company, it had offshore liquidity sources of US$548.7 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term deposits (excluding US$63.0 million cash held by its majority-owned subsidiary Greenheart Group Ltd .). These amounts are far less than the company's outstanding senior notes and convertible bonds of about US$1.9 billion as of June 30, 2011. Additional claims and law suits could arise against the company from the alleged fraud irregularities.

At the time of the rating withdrawal, the negative outlook reflected our view that the company's operations were likely to rapidly deteriorate further.

