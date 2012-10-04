On Dec. 15, 2011, we placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on TDA 24's class A1, A2, and B notes. This followed the findings of an audit of TDA 28's assets originated by Credifimo, according to which Credifimo had not originated the loans in accordance with its internal policies (see "Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Negative In Spanish RMBS Transactions TDA 24, 25, 27, And 28," published on Dec. 15, 2011). Credifimo, which was acquired by Banca Civica at the beginning of 2010, is one of the originators and servicers of the loans in TDA 28, 24, 25, and 27. The contribution of Credifimo as originator in TDA 24 was 26.80% of the pool at closing.

On May 17, 2012, we reviewed TDA 24 again and downgraded the class B notes due to what we considered to be deteriorating performance. We kept the class A1, A2, and B notes on CreditWatch negative due to a lack of information about the extent to which the noncompliance of some of Credifimo's origination practices in TDA 28, could be repeated in TDA 24. We also affirmed our 'D (sf)' ratings on the class C and D notes, as they have failed to pay interest since September 2011 and December 2010 (see "Rating On TDA 24's Class B Spanish RMBS Notes Lowered And Kept On CreditWatch Negative; Class C And D Ratings Affirmed," published on May 17, 2012).

The class B, C, and D notes' interest-deferral trigger levels are 6.10%, 4.70%, and 3.50%, respectively. As of the September 2012 interest payment date, the ratio of cumulative defaults over the original balance was 6.22% (compared with 5.06% a year earlier). As a result, the class B notes missed their interest payment on this latest payment date. We have therefore lowered to 'D (sf)' and removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on the class B notes.

We will resolve the CreditWatch negative placement of the other classes in TDA 24 following receipt of further information about the extent to which the noncompliance of some of Credifimo's origination practices in TDA 28, could be repeated in TDA 24.

TDA 24 is a residential mortgage-backed securities transaction that closed in December 2005. It securitizes a portfolio of residential mortgage loans secured over properties in Spain.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012

-- Rating On TDA 24's Class B Spanish RMBS Notes Lowered And Kept On CreditWatch Negative; Class C And D Ratings Affirmed, May 17, 2012

-- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012

-- Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Negative In Spanish RMBS Transactions TDA 24, 25, 27, And 28, Dec. 15, 2011

-- Rating Lowered To 'D (sf)' On Spanish RMBS Transaction TDA 24's Class C Notes Due To Missed Interest Payment, Dec. 1, 2011

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011

-- Ratings Lowered On Spanish RMBS Deal TDA 24's Class B And C Notes Due To Credit Deterioration, March 23, 2011

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010

-- Update To The Cash Flow Criteria For European RMBS Transactions, Jan. 6, 2009

-- Update To The Criteria For Rating Spanish Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities, Jan. 6, 2009

-- Criteria For Rating Spanish Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities, March 1, 2002

RATINGS LIST

TDA 24, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos

EUR490.156 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

Class Rating

To From

Rating Lowered And Removed From CreditWatch Negative

B D (sf) CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg

Ratings Unaffected

A1 AA- (sf)/Watch Neg

2 AA- (sf)/Watch Neg

D (sf)

D D (sf)