UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Oct 04 PADOVANA RMBS SRL
* Moody's assigned definitive credit ratings to the following classes of notes issued by PADOVANA RMBS SRL: EUR284.6M Class A Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2053, Assigned A3 (sf)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts