Rationale

The ratings reflect the 'bb' anchor for a bank operating primarily in Russia, as well as Bank BFA Bank's "moderate" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "weak" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'b'.

We view BFA Bank's business position as moderate because of the bank's relatively limited market position compared with that of the large commercial and state banks that dominate the Russian market. On Aug. 31, 2012, BFA Bank ranked No. 89 among Russian banks by assets. The bank has a relatively short history of operations and its customer franchise is currently limited. It operates mainly in the Northwest Federal District of Russia. Diversification by business line is lower than the system average because the bank focuses primarily on corporate customers while retail projects are only at the inception stage. The bank is owned by a group of individuals, three of whom (Yuriy Dedov, Efim Kogan, and Vasiliy Trokhin) hold more than 20% of the share capital.

Our assessment of BFA Bank's capital and earnings as "adequate" primarily reflects the projected risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before adjustments for diversification declining to less than 10% within the next 12-24 months from 19% as of Dec. 31, 2011. Our forecast includes an assumption of very rapid business expansion (estimated at 170% for 2012 and 40%-45% for 2013 and 2014) and no new capital injections or dividend payouts. We believe that BFA Bank's earnings are relatively robust: The projected three-year average earnings buffer is positive at 1.7%, which shows the capacity for earnings to cover normalized losses. The net interest margin stood at 4.68% in 2011, and we expect it to remain at 4.6%-5% over the next 18-24 months.

We consider BFA Bank's risk position to be "weak" due to extremely high concentrations, recent rapid loan growth, and a currently untested loan book. BFA Bank is expanding faster than the market average, with the loan book likely to double in 2012 compared with 2011. We anticipate continued growth at rates exceeding 30%-40% in 2013-2014. Single-name concentrations are very high, with the top 20 borrowers accounting for 95% of gross loans or about 2.48x adjusted total equity on June 30, 2012. BFA Bank's asset quality indicators are currently better than the system average, with nonperforming loans (NPLs; overdue more than 90 days) representing 2.2% of total loans.

We assume that the current level of NPLs will increase as the loan portfolio matures. In our opinion, the bank's credit policies are relatively untested and its track record is unproven, so there may be a need for increased provisioning in the medium term. However, we don't expect asset quality to deteriorate dramatically more than the market average under our base-case scenario. In addition, the bank's reserves amply cover NPLs.

BFA Bank's funding is "average" and liquidity is "adequate", in our opinion. The bank's funding is largely dependent on corporate clients, which represent 87.9% of its customer base. Concentrations are high, with the top 20 depositors accounting for more than 75% of customer funds. This reflects to a certain extent the bank's limited customer franchise and makes it vulnerable to potential withdrawals of one of the large clients. However, we expect the diversity and therefore the granularity of the deposit base to improve somewhat in 2012 and 2013, in line with the bank's planned expansion strategy.

Concentration risks are partly offset by long-standing relationships between the bank's clients and its current management team. The bank keeps a significant portion of its assets (about 50%) in promissory notes and bonds eligible for sale-and-repurchase transactions to compensate for the relatively short-term nature of clients' funds. As a result, the coverage of short-term client funding by net broad liquid assets was 84.22% as of year-end 2011, which is better than the peer average.

The rating on BFA Bank reflects the bank's stand-alone creditworthiness and doesn't include any uplift for extraordinary external support, either from its shareholders or the government, due to the bank's "low" systemic importance.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects the balance between BFA Bank's continuing expansion and our view of persistently high concentrations on both sides of the balance sheet over the next year.

A positive rating action might occur if the bank were to significantly reduce concentration risks in the loan book and deposit base and demonstrate a sustained, healthy asset-quality track record amid rapid loan growth. We might also consider a positive rating action if earnings generation exceeded growth in risk-weighted assets, indicating a stabilization of the RAC ratio at more than 10%, rather than a decline as we currently expect.

We would consider revising the outlook to negative if the bank failed to maintain healthy asset quality, with NPLs increasing sharply, and coverage of NPLs by reserves fell lower than 100%. A negative rating action might also follow if strong loan growth put high pressure on BFA Bank's capital position, with the RAC ratio falling below 5%. We consider this scenario to be to be a remote one, however.

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating B/Stable/B

SACP b

Anchor bb

Business position Moderate (-1)

Capital and earnings Adequate (0)

Risk Position Weak (-2)

Funding and liquidity Average

and adequate (0)

Support 0

GRE support 0

Group support 0

Sovereign support 0

Additional factors 0

Related Criteria And Research

Ratings List

New Rating

Baltic Financial Agency Bank

Counterparty Credit Rating B/Stable/B

Russia National Scale ruA-