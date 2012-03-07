(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 07 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited
India branch's (HSBC India) INR50bn certificates of deposit programme at 'Fitch
A1+(ind)'.
The agency has simultaneously affirmed India-based Investsmart Financial Services Ltd.'s
(IFSL) National Long-Term (LT) rating at 'Fitch AAA(ind)' and National Short-Term rating at
'Fitch A1+(ind)'. The Outlook on the National LT rating is Stable. At the same time, the agency
has affirmed IFSL's INR5bn long-term debt programme at 'Fitch AAA(ind)' and its INR10bn
short-term debt programme at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'.
HSBC India and IFSL's ratings reflect the financial strength of and Fitch's expectation of
continued strong support from Hong Kong-based The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation
Limited (HKSB, 'AA'/Negative). HSBC India is a branch of HKSB and IFSL is a 99% owned subsidiary
of HKSB through an intermediate holding structure.
The affirmation of HSBC India and IFSL's ratings follows the Outlook revision on HKSB's
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Negative from Stable on 1 March 2012, and the simultaneous
affirmation of its IDR at 'AA' (see the rating action commentary on www.fitchratings.com). The
ratings of HSBC India and IFSL are linked to HKSB's IDR which continues to be rated above
India's sovereign IDR of 'BBB-', which has a Stable Outlook.
HKSB has supported HSBC India by way of equity injections in the past (FY09 (end-March):
INR14.4bn), and being a branch, the latter's liabilities are those of the parent. Thus, Fitch
believes that support from HKSB would be forthcoming if required, subject to any regulatory
constraints on remitting money into India. In the case of IFSL, strong linkages between IFSL and
its parent HKSB - IFSL's operations are well-integrated with HSBC's global policies and systems
- coupled with its importance in HKSB's Indian market strategy, lend itself to parental support,
if required.
HSBC's presence in India runs over many decades and the bank offers an array of financial
services (viz. wealth management, brokerage etc).