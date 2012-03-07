(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 07 - Fitch Ratings will release its latest two-minute committee previews at 15:00 GMT
today.
-- Committee Previews
The short video includes a two-minute pre-committee preview from the lead Fitch analysts on:
- Royal Dutch Shell plc
- Unilever plc /Unilever NV
This preview is offered as an aid to transparency - the timing of committees is subject to a
variety of influences, and lead analyst commentary on individual issuer ratings is
forward-looking and subject to the deliberations of individual committees.
-- Background
The podcast was recorded on 6 March 2012 and will be available, without registration, from
15:00 GMT today at:
