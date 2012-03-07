(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 07 -

Overview

-- In our opinion, Russia-based CB Intercommerz Ltd. has a weak business position, moderate capital and earnings, a weak risk position, average funding, and adequate liquidity.

-- We are assigning our 'B-' long-term and 'C' short-term counterparty credit ratings and 'ruBBB-' Russia national scale rating to CB Intercommerz Ltd.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the bank will continue strengthening its franchise, while keeping capitalization and asset quality metrics at current levels. We expect that its funding and liquidity profile will remain broadly unchanged.

Rating Action

On March 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B-' long-term and 'C' short-term counterparty credit ratings to Russia-based CB Intercommerz Ltd. (Intercommerz). The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned our 'ruBBB-' Russia national scale rating.

Rationale

The ratings on Intercommerz reflect our view of the bank's "weak" business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "weak" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. The stand-alone credit profile is 'b-'.