(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 07 - With market concerns over eurozone sovereign and banks abating since the year-end, Fitch has taken the opportunity to cast an in-depth Shock Case scenario for its corporate ratings in the region.

The report looks sector-by-sector at the hypothetical impact of a Shock Case scenario which takes the eurozone to the edge of break-up, but short of the default scenarios considered in our July 2011 Sovereign Default Stress scenario for corporates. The hypothetical impact on rating migration is higher than the actual downgrade rate which followed the onset of the global financial crisis in 2008/9, but distributed in a sharply different manner across sectors.

The Shock Case analysis also supported an extension to Fitch's existing public guidance on the relationship between eurozone sovereign and corporate ratings, discussed in an update to our reports looking at eurozone sovereign and corporate linkages, also released today. Fitch's current ratings cases remain based on a conservative level of forecasts - the hypothetical Shock Case is provided for investor reference only.

The full report, a brief Q&A on the Shock Case covering highlights, details of our existing conservative rating cases and the extended corporate/sovereign linkage guidance are all available to investors from the links below, or by contacting one of our Investor Development managers below.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Corporate Shock Case 2012 - Sector Element

here