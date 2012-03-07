(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 07 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed France-based Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin's (Michelin) and Compagnie Financiere Michelin's (CFM) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and senior unsecured ratings at 'BBB'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are Positive. Fitch has also affirmed both entities' Short-term IDRs at 'F2' and Michelin's hybrid bond rating at 'BB+'. CFM is the group's finance arm and the intermediate holding entity for Michelin's non-domestic operations.

The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that Michelin's revenue growth potential and profitability will further improve in the next three years. Revenue growth is driven by the increased demand for tyres in emerging markets (EM) as well as Michelin's increasing global tyre production capacity. Rapid recent increases in raw material costs have had an impact on profitability, with Michelin's EBIT margin falling in 2011 to 9.3% from 9.6% in 2010. However, in 2012 and the medium term, Fitch expects profitability to return to above 10%. As the leading price-setting company in the industry, Michelin is able to compensate increases in raw material costs by adjusting tyre sales prices in a timely manner, although practically, there is a three to six month lag before pricing changes impact profitability and cash flow.

The 'BBB' ratings reflect Michelin's strong business profile, supported by its large manufacturing operations, global footprint, top ranking positions in the markets in which it operates, solid end-market diversification with a majority of sales in the less volatile replacements business and strong R&D capability. The ratings also acknowledge Michelin's relatively stable performance over the past four years with EBITDAR margins never falling below 12%.

The relatively volatile and low margin new-vehicle-related tyre business where margins are considerably affected by aggressive pricing pressures from OEMs is more than mitigated by Michelin's stable and higher margin tyre replacement business, which accounted for about 75% of Michelin's total revenue in 2011, as well as Michelin's successful presence in the profitable speciality tyre market. However, volatile medium- to long-term commodity price developments, especially of natural and synthetic rubber remain a key structural risk and a constraining rating factor for Michelin.

In addition, Fitch will closely monitor Michelin's new intensive global investment plans. Michelin has announced that it intends to invest EUR2bn p.a. during 2012-2015, including approximately EUR1.3bn p.a. for increasing global production capacity by 22% during this period with the balance applied to maintenance capex. Fitch expects that Michelin will invest 45% of the expansion capex into EM capacity expansion, 17% in Europe and 12% in North America. These investments should enhance Michelin's revenue and profitability in the medium to long term, but they are also subject to execution risk and will weigh on the company's FCF generation ability over the next two to three years. Fitch expects that although Michelin has a strong ability to generate a healthy funds from operations (FFO) margin of at least 11.5% in 2012 and beyond, the FCF margin will remain at 1%-2% during the period of intensive investment activity.

Following a severe tyre shortage in 2009/2010, and market observers' estimates that demand for tyres will grow by more than 35% during 2010-2015, most tyre producers, from both developed markets and EM, have formulated targets to significantly increase tyre capacity. Premium tyre makers have identified significant opportunities to benefit from domestic demand in EM. Michelin expects to invest about USD1.35bn in China. Conversely, EM tyre producers, especially from China and South Korea expect to significantly increase market share in Europe.

Michelin has considerably improved its financial flexibility since 2009. The refinancing risk of EUR1.4bn debt maturing in 2012 was covered by cash of EUR1.59bn at end-2011 and an undrawn committed EUR1.5bn credit line maturing in July 2016. The agency expects FFO adjusted leverage to decrease to around 1.8x at end-2012, significantly down from about 4.1x at end-2008, and to further decline to approximately 1.5x at end-2013.

Positive rating action could be considered if the group's FFO gross adjusted leverage is reduced to below 1.5x, the operating EBIT margin exceeds 10%, FFO margin exceeds 13%, and the company generates positive FCF margin in excess of 1%. Negative rating pressure could return if the group's operating EBIT margin declines below 8% or if it incurs sizeable negative FCF.