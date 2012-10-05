Standard & Poor's Ratings Services believes that Mitsui's asset risk is currently within a manageable range, relative to the level and quality of its capitalization and earnings, which serve as buffers against such risks. The company plans to make new investments totaling JPY1.4 trillion on a gross basis, or JPY1.1 trillion on a net basis, over two years through fiscal 2013 (ending March 31, 2014). We believe that Mitsui will keep its risk volume within a manageable range relative to its financial base and profitability, given that its capitalization is increasing due to accumulation of profits.

Compared to those of its peers, Mitsui's investments and loan portfolios are more focused on large projects, certain geographical areas, and sectors, and thus carry a higher concentration risk. As of March 31, 2012, the company's Energy and Mineral & Metal Resources segments collectively accounted for 32% of its total assets. Mitsui's investment risk exposure is significant, in light of high country and operational risks, the volatility of commodities markets, and uncertainty over future cash flows. It also has investments in resource and energy projects, which have potentially high risks in general, as evidenced by the major drilling rig explosion at an undersea oilfield in the Gulf of Mexico in April 2010. Such unexpected events result in massive costs and impairment losses. Therefore, we will continue to monitor whether concentration risks and the pace of increase in Mitsui's net risk volume will rise excessively.

Standard & Poor's believes that Mitsui generally manages its risks adequately. The investment risks of GTCs tend to be large due to the size, illiquid nature, and high cash flow volatility of the projects in which they invest. In addition, risk levels are difficult to measure accurately in many cases, due to the unavailability of market prices and limited sample data on which to base future estimates of risk or profit. As such, a key challenge for Mitsui in managing its risk is maintaining stable profitability in its investment portfolio against its capital by establishing and using appropriate risk-and-return measures.

The volume and quality of Mitsui's capital are adequate relative to its risk volume, in our view. As of March 31, 2012, the company's debt-to-equity ratio (DE ratio; net debt to equity capital) stood at 0.81x, which was lower than that of its peers, thanks to steady accumulation of profits and recovery in stock prices and foreign exchange rates. The deferred tax assets were not excessive in relation to its taxable income. The company has never issued preferred securities, which are debt-like instruments.

Liquidity and risk

Standard & Poor's assesses Mitsui's liquidity as "strong," based on its ratings criteria. Mitsui has stable access to the bond market and bank financing, backed by its relatively sound credit quality. As of the end of March 2012, short-term financing with a maturity date of less than one year totaled about 8% of its total assets, or about JPY680 billion. Cash and cash equivalents totaled about JPY1.4 trillion, and thus more than covered its short-term debt. Long-term liabilities maturing in over five years accounted for about 35% of its total debt. Therefore, we believe the company adequately manages the maturities of its debt. Corporate bonds accounted for about 15% of the outstanding balance of long-term debt, and the remaining were unsecured financing from financial institutions, mainly banks. In addition, Mitsui has commitment facilities and other financing programs, as well as good relationships with its banks, including its main bank. As such, Standard & Poor's deems the company's liquidity risk as extremely limited.

Outlook

The outlook on the long-term rating is stable. Although we expect risk assets to increase due to new investments, we believe that Mitsui will be capable of maintaining the balance between its risk assets and risk buffers at a level commensurate with the current ratings. The ratings may come under pressure if the balance between risk and capital and earnings deteriorates considerably. This deterioration could be due to an increase in concentration risk, a larger-than-expected expansion of risk assets, considerable deterioration in existing investments and loans, or a significant decline in commodity prices. Conversely, we could raise the ratings if we see a stronger likelihood that Mitsui can maintain an adequate balance between its risk assets and capitalization and earnings, even under stressed conditions.

