Oct 05 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Morgan Stanley Mortgage Servicing's (MSMS) UK and German commercial servicer ratings, as follows:

- UK Commercial Primary Servicer Rating of 'CPS1-'; Withdrawn

- UK Commercial Special Servicer Rating of 'CSS2-'; Withdrawn

- German Commercial Primary Servicer Rating of 'CPS2'; Withdrawn

The withdrawal is due to the decision made to no longer participate in the rating process following insufficient information provided.