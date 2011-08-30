(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 30 -
-- Vietnam-based real estate developer HAGL's
operating performance in 2011 will likely be materially weaker
than we expected due to lower iron ore production and weak real
estate sales.
-- We are placing our 'B' long-term corporate credit rating
on HAGL and the 'B' issue rating on the company's senior notes
on CreditWatch with negative implications. We are also placing
the 'axBB-' ASEAN scale rating on HAGL on CreditWatch with
negative implications.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had
placed its 'B' long-term corporate credit rating and 'axBB-'
ASEAN scale rating on Vietnam-based Hoang Anh Gia Lai Joint
Stock Co.(HAGL) on CreditWatch with negative implications. We
also placed the 'B' issue rating on the company's US$90 million
senior notes due 2016 on CreditWatch with negative implications.
We placed the ratings on HAGL on CreditWatch with negative
implications because we anticipate that the company's credit
profile could deteriorate in the next six to 12 months. The
performances of HAGL's core property development and iron ore
mining businesses are likely to be significantly weaker than we
had expected. Our original expectation that the company's credit
profile would improve was based on the significant ramp up of
its iron ore mining business in the second half of 2011 and the
continued strong performance of its property development
business.
"We now believe that HAGL's credit profile may be weaker
than our stress-case scenario for the rating. This is
attributable to the difficult operating environment in Vietnam,
which includes persistently high interest rates and inflation,
culminating in property buyers' reduced purchasing power," said
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Wee Khim Loy. "We did not
anticipate the delay in obtaining licenses for the Laos and
Cambodia iron ore mines, and we now expect the company's
production to be materially lower at 300,000 tons in 2011,
compared with our original forecast of 700,000 tons."
HAGL generated negative cash flow from operations of
Vietnamese dong (VND) 691.0 billion due to a 25% drop in sales
to VND797.5 billion in the first six months of 2011, compared
with positive cash flow of VND456.2 billion and revenue of
VND1.0 trillion for the same period in 2010.
The rating on HAGL reflects the company's exposure to: the
cyclicality inherent in the mining and real estate industries;
and the capital intensity and project execution risks associated
with its diversification into iron ore mining, hydropower
generation, and rubber manufacturing. The rating also reflects
the economic, political, and regulatory risks of operating in
Laos and Cambodia. HAGL's low-cost land bank and established
brand name in Vietnam temper these weaknesses.
"We expect to resolve the CreditWatch placement after
further discussions with HAGL's management regarding the
company's strategy to offset the effects of a challenging
operating environment," said Ms. Loy.
A CreditWatch negative listing implies a one-in-two
likelihood that we may lower the rating within the next three
months. We could lower the rating by one notch if, in our
opinion, the weak macroeconomic environment continues to
negatively affect HAGL's property sales, and the iron ore mining
licenses are delayed further, undermining the company's
performance and credit protection measures.
