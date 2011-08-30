(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 30- Fitch Ratings has downgraded India-based Govind
Rubber Limited's (GRL) National Long-Term rating to
'Fitch D(ind)(exp)' from 'Fitch B(ind)(exp)'. Simultaneously,
the agency has assigned GRL a final rating of 'Fitch D(ind)'. A
list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this
commentary.
The downgrades reflect GRL's delays in servicing its debt
obligations in FY11 due to its high working capital
requirements. The company is facing liquidity issues on account
of rising rubber prices both nationally and internationally and
its inability to completely pass on the cost increases. It has
to purchase rubber on a cash basis while offering credit to
customers.
The company has been assigned a final 'Fitch D(ind)' rating
to reflect the company's continuous delays in debt servicing
till date.
A positive rating guideline would be a demonstration of
timely debt servicing for at least six months. Fitch expects an
improvement in the company's liquidity position after an
enhancement of its working capital lines.
GRL is a part of the Siyaram Poddar group and primarily
involved in the production of bicycle, auto tyres and tubes. In
FY11, the company had revenues of INR3,397.8m (FY10: INR2,904m),
EBITDA margins of 7.5% (FY10: 6.04%) with EBITDA of INR253.7m
(FY10: INR176m). Its financial leverage (net debt/EBITDA) was
4.4x (FY10: 5.8x), fund flow from operations interest coverage
was 2.1x (FY10: 1.5x). The total debt at end-FY11 stood at
INR1,136.9m, and the cash and cash equivalents totalled INR20m.
The company needs to repay INR48.3m of its term loans in FY12.
GRL:
- INR329.6m outstanding long-term loans: downgraded to
'Fitch D(ind)(exp)' from 'Fitch B(ind)(exp)' and assigned a
final 'Fitch D(ind)' rating;
- INR550m fund-based working capital limits: downgraded to
'Fitch D(ind)(exp)' from 'Fitch B(ind)(exp)'/ 'Fitch
A4(ind)(exp)' and assigned a final 'Fitch D(ind)' rating; and
- INR250m non-fund based working capital limits: downgraded
to 'Fitch D(ind)(exp)' from 'Fitch A4(ind)(exp)' and assigned a
final 'Fitch D(ind)' rating.