(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 30- Fitch Ratings has downgraded India-based Govind Rubber Limited's (GRL) National Long-Term rating to 'Fitch D(ind)(exp)' from 'Fitch B(ind)(exp)'. Simultaneously, the agency has assigned GRL a final rating of 'Fitch D(ind)'. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The downgrades reflect GRL's delays in servicing its debt obligations in FY11 due to its high working capital requirements. The company is facing liquidity issues on account of rising rubber prices both nationally and internationally and its inability to completely pass on the cost increases. It has to purchase rubber on a cash basis while offering credit to customers.

The company has been assigned a final 'Fitch D(ind)' rating to reflect the company's continuous delays in debt servicing till date.

A positive rating guideline would be a demonstration of timely debt servicing for at least six months. Fitch expects an improvement in the company's liquidity position after an enhancement of its working capital lines.

GRL is a part of the Siyaram Poddar group and primarily involved in the production of bicycle, auto tyres and tubes. In FY11, the company had revenues of INR3,397.8m (FY10: INR2,904m), EBITDA margins of 7.5% (FY10: 6.04%) with EBITDA of INR253.7m (FY10: INR176m). Its financial leverage (net debt/EBITDA) was 4.4x (FY10: 5.8x), fund flow from operations interest coverage was 2.1x (FY10: 1.5x). The total debt at end-FY11 stood at INR1,136.9m, and the cash and cash equivalents totalled INR20m. The company needs to repay INR48.3m of its term loans in FY12.

GRL:

- INR329.6m outstanding long-term loans: downgraded to 'Fitch D(ind)(exp)' from 'Fitch B(ind)(exp)' and assigned a final 'Fitch D(ind)' rating;

- INR550m fund-based working capital limits: downgraded to 'Fitch D(ind)(exp)' from 'Fitch B(ind)(exp)'/ 'Fitch A4(ind)(exp)' and assigned a final 'Fitch D(ind)' rating; and

- INR250m non-fund based working capital limits: downgraded to 'Fitch D(ind)(exp)' from 'Fitch A4(ind)(exp)' and assigned a final 'Fitch D(ind)' rating.