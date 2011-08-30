DUBLIN Aug 30 Irish bookmaker Paddy Power's gross win percentage -- its winnings from bets before expenses -- have been decent so far in the second half of the year, chief financial officer Jack Massey said on Tuesday.

"Gross win percentages in the second half have been decent but not massive. Overall probably we might finish up 10 basis points ahead by the end of the year if it was to continue but its early days," Massey told an analyst call.

Paddy Power reported a 14 percent increase in first half operating profit, improving on a year-earlier period that was boosted by a bumper soccer World Cup, as its online presence and profit continued to grow. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Erica Billingham)