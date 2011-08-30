(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 30- Fitch Ratings has affirmed EUROHYPO Europaeische
Hypothekenbank SA's (Eurohypo Lux,'A-'/Stable/'F1') public
sector Lettres de Gage (LdG) at 'AAA'. The affirmation follows
the implementation of the agency's new Covered Bonds
Counterparty Criteria (dated 14 March 2011 and available at
fitchratings.com).
Following the implementation, the programme's Discontinuity
Factor (D-Factor) has been changed to 19.5% from 13.8%. Together
with the bank's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-',
this enables the rating to be as high as 'AA' on a probability
of default (PD) basis compared to 'AA+' previously. However, the
actual rating of the covered bonds on a PD basis remains
unchanged at 'AA', corresponding to the maximum level of
stresses supported by the overcollateralisation (OC) taken into
account by the agency. In line with Fitch's rating methodology,
the covered bonds rating further includes a two notch uplift to
'AAA' based on recoveries in excess of 91% given default in a
'AAA' stress scenario.
All else being equal, the covered bonds can remain rated
'AAA' as long as Eurohypo Lux's IDR is at least 'BBB+', compared
to 'BBB' prior to the D-Factor change.
The D-Factor has been updated to reflect (i) the complexity
derivatives add to the alternative manager's responsibilities
after issuer insolvency, notably the additional burden caused by
the replacement of defaulted counterparty; this is only partly
mitigated by the fact that Eurohypo Lux has entered into swap
agreements with several external counterparties; (ii) the
involvement of intra-group entities as swap counterparties (iii)
the additional liquidity stress that termination costs may have
on the cover pool, as payments potentially due to defaulted swap
counterparties rank pari passu to those due to the LdG holders;
(iv) the swap documentation not being fully compliant with
Fitch's criteria in terms of replacement provisions and the
calculation of the collateral amount to be posted; this is
counterbalanced by the fact that the rating of the
counterparties currently does not constrain the rating of the
LdG.