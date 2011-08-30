(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 30- Two Asia-Pacific apparel retailers that Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services rates have the strongest and weakest
credit profiles among their global peers. That's according to a
report that Standard & Poor's released today, titled
"Asia-Pacific's Rated Specialty Apparel Retailers Top And Tail
Their Global Peer Group
In its peer comparison study, Standard & Poor's assessed the
credit quality of four companies: China-based E-Land Fashion
China Holdings Ltd. (BB-/Stable/--; cnBB+), Japan-based Fast
Retailing Co. Ltd. (A/Stable/--), U.K.-based Next PLC
(BBB/Stable/A-2), and U.S.-based Gap Inc.
(BB+/Stable/--).
"We believe that Fast Retailing has the best credit quality
of the group," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Helena
Song. "The company has a strong market position as Japan's
largest apparel retailer by sales, efficient supply chain
management, and sound financial standing."
Conversely, Standard & Poor's views E-Land China as having
the weakest credit quality. Despite benefiting from stronger
consumer spending in China, the company has a small scale on an
international basis. The rating on E-Land China reflects the
company's aggressive financial policy and the weaker credit
profile of the wider E-Land Group.
The 'BBB' rating on Next, the U.K.'s second-largest clothing
retailer by revenue, reflects the company's good cash flow
generation and its meaningful mail-order and Web-based presence.
The margins of Gap, the largest U.S. specialty apparel retailer
by revenue, have weakened in recent quarters because of the
hikes in cotton prices. Nevertheless, the company's good market
position, satisfactory cash flow generation, and above-average
credit metrics support the rating.
The report also examines the business and financial risks
for each of the retailers.
"We believe a still-weak global economy and uncertainties
regarding recovery will continue to dampen global consumer
sentiment. This will limit the opportunities for specialty
apparel retailers to expand in mature markets," said Ms. Song.
"Specialty apparel retailers also face the risk of further
margin erosion in the remainder of 2011 and into 2012, as
commodity prices remain high. Consumer spending is likely to
stay healthy in China, supporting the growth prospects of
companies there. But increasing competition from large global
competitors and risks associated with aggressive expansion could
slow the pace of improvements in credit quality in that market."
