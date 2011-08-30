(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 30- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Tata Steel Limited's (TSL) and Tata Steel UK Holdings Limited's (TSUKH) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Ratings (FC IDRs) at 'BB+' and 'B+', respectively. Fitch has also affirmed TSL's National Long-Term Rating at 'Fitch AA(ind)'. The Outlook remains Stable. A list additional rating actions is given at the end of this release.

The affirmations reflect the continuous steady improvement in TSUKH's financial performance with the entity recording operating profits over Q4FY10-Q1FY12. However, its operating margins continued to remain volatile due to fluctuations in raw material prices. The margins fell to around 2% in Q3FY11 before improving to around 6% in Q4FY11. Fitch expects TSUKH's profitability to remain volatile; however, some comfort is drawn from the value-added nature of its product profile, better management in the use of production capacities and the ongoing improvements in operational efficiencies and supply chain management.

The ratings also benefit from the deleveraging of consolidated entity in FY11 resulting in net financial leverage (net debt/ operating EBITDAR) of 3.2x (FY10: 5.8x) driven by capital infusion, sale of Teeside plant and stake sale in Riversdale. Fitch expects the consolidated net financial leverage to remain around 3x driven by high working capital requirements at TSUKH and the additional debt for TSL's capacity expansion in India. TSL's greenfield capacity expansion at Orissa has gained momentum with the phase 1 capacity of 3 metric tonnes per annum (mtpa) planned for completion by FY14. The 2.9 mtpa brownfield expansion at Jamshedpur is expected to be completed by Q4FY12.

The Indian operations have remained strong, supported by high steel prices resulting in EBITDA margins of 40.4% in Q1FY12. Fitch expects the steel demand in India to be impacted in the near term due to low growth rates in various end-user industries. Nevertheless, the agency believes TSL's Indian operations to continue to benefit from raw material integration. However, any significant and sustained drop in iron-ore prices may have a negative impact on the performance of the consolidated entity.

Fitch continues to take a consolidated view of TSL in line with its Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage methodology, with TSUKH's rating benefiting from potential parental support. TSL's ratings continue to benefit from a one-notch uplift on account of the potential support from the Tata group due to the former's strategic importance to the group. Any weakening of linkages between the group and TSL, and/or the group's inability to provide support would likely affect the ratings negatively.

The ratings continue to reflect the strong liquidity of TSL and TSUK with consolidated cash and bank balances of USD3,775m and access to undrawn lines of USD1,218m as at end-June 2011. Further, the limited repayments at TSUKH in the next four to five years also support liquidity.

Positive rating guidelines for TSL's standalone FC IDR include net financial leverage of below 2.5x on a sustained basis coupled with sustained profitable operations at TSUKH. TSL's national ratings may be upgraded if its net financial leverage falls below 3x on a sustained basis. Conversely, net financial leverage exceeding 4x on a sustained basis may warrant a notch downgrade on both the national and the international ratings.

TSL:

- INR9.75bn commercial paper/short-term debt affirmed at 'Fitch A1+(ind)';

- INR30bn non-convertible debenture affirmed at 'Fitch AA (ind)';

- INR20bn non-convertible debenture affirmed at 'Fitch AA(ind)';

- INR12.5bn non-convertible debenture affirmed at 'Fitch AA(ind)';

- INR69.9bn long-term debt (enhanced from INR65bn) affirmed at 'Fitch AA(ind)';

- INR15bn fund-based cash credit limits (enhanced from INR10.6bn) affirmed at 'Fitch AA(ind)';

- INR5bn non-fund based limits (reduced from INR7.6bn) affirmed at 'Fitch A1+(ind)';

- INR7.38bn fund-based limits (enhanced from INR7.25bn) affirmed at 'Fitch A1+(ind)' and assigned 'Fitch AA(ind)'; and

- INR81.27bn non-fund based limits (enhanced from INR23.4bn) affirmed at 'Fitch AA(ind)' and assigned 'Fitch A1+(ind)'.

TSUKH:

- Secured bank facilities aggregating approximately GBP3.6bn affirmed at 'BB-' with a recovery rating of 'RR3'.