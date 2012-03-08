BRIEF-Fannie Mae reports annual net income of $12.3 bln
* Fannie Mae reports annual net income of $12.3 billion and comprehensive income of $11.7 billion for 2016
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 08 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Mitsui Sumitomo Aioi Life Insurance Co. Ltd. -- 08-Mar-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: Japan
Local currency A+/Stable/--
Primary SIC: Life insurance
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
22-Feb-2012 A+/-- --/--
26-Mar-2010 AA-/-- --/--
23-Apr-2007 AA/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on Mitsui Sumitomo Aioi Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (Mitsui Sumitomo Aioi Life; A+/Stable/--) reflect its position as a core life insurance subsidiary within MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc. (MS&AD Insurance Group; not rated). They also reflect the company's high-quality and highly liquid investment portfolio and very strong capital base, which is supported by the group. On the other hand, the ratings are partly offset by the relatively small size of its operations.
* Fannie Mae reports annual net income of $12.3 billion and comprehensive income of $11.7 billion for 2016
* Deutsche Bank says welcomes any long-term investor (Adds HNA comments, background)
Feb 17 Canada's main stock index futures pointed to a lower start on Friday as oil prices dipped, pressured by an increase in global fuel supply.