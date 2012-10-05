Oct 05 Alpha Topco Limited

* Moody's has today placed the ratings (Ba3 CFR/B1 PDR) of Alpha Topco Limited ("Alpha Topco") under review for downgrade. Alpha Topco is the holding company of the group of companies that hold the rights to commercially exploit the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) Formula One (F1) World Championship. The FIA is the governing body for world motor sport.