-- Dutch electricity and gas distribution network operator Enexis Holding N.V. reports a 40% increase in operating profit for the first six months of 2011 due to higher tariffs, cost savings, and the consolidation of Intergas.

-- We consider that the improvement is likely to be sustainable due to approved tariffs through 2013, and a potential postponement of investments, resulting in reduced capex in the near term.

-- We are therefore placing our 'A' long-term corporate credit rating on Enexis on CreditWatch positive.

-- The CreditWatch placement reflects our view that higher revenues and cash flow generation is likely to result in a sustainable strengthening of Enexis' credit metrics.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it placed on CreditWatch with positive implications its 'A' long-term corporate credit ratings on Dutch electricity and gas distribution network operator Enexis Holding N.V. and subsidiary Enexis B.V. (jointly Enexis).

The CreditWatch placement follows the publication of Enexis' interim report for the first half of 2011, which indicates a significant improvement of revenues and cash flow generation due to higher tariffs, cost savings, and the consolidation of its Intergas unit. Enexis' reported revenues and operating profit for the first half of 2011 increased by 10% and 40%, respectively, compared with the same period in 2010.

We believe that Enexis will be able to sustain this level of earnings given the approved regulated tariffs through 2013 and the company's ongoing cost-savings program. We also believe that Enexis' capital expenditures (capex) plan and investments relating to the consolidation of the Dutch distribution network sector are likely to be lower in the near term than we previously assumed, thereby reducing the company's funding needs in the near term. For example, we understand that the implementation of smart meters in The Netherlands has been postponed for legislative reasons. Looking ahead, we could raise the rating to 'A+' if we assess that an anticipated improvement in Enexis' credit metrics arising from the aforementioned developments is sustainable, evidenced by Enexis' Standard & Poor's-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt remaining above 20%.

The 'A' rating on Enexis is based on the company's stand-alone credit profile, which we assess at 'a', and on our opinion that there is a "moderate" likelihood that its owners would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the event of financial distress.

In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, our view of a "moderate" likelihood of extraordinary support is based on our assessment of Enexis':

-- "Important" role, given its strategic importance to the province and municipality owners, as the monopoly provider of gas and electricity distribution services in its license areas; and

-- "Limited" link to the owners, given the dispersed ownership structure. Enexis' owners are the provinces of Noord Brabant (31%), Overijssel (19%), Limburg (16%), Groningen (6%), and Drenthe (2%), as well as 120 municipalities in the region.

In our view, Enexis will be able to strengthen its financial risk profile on a sustainable basis. We believe that an increase in earnings and operating cash flows is likely through 2013, due to pre-approved regulatory tariffs and ongoing cost savings. We also believe it likely that the company's debt-financed capex and investments plans will be lower in the near term than we had previously anticipated due to the postponement of investments.

We would consider a one-notch upgrade to 'A+' if we assess that the company's financial risk profile has strengthened on a sustainable basis, particularly if the company is able to sustain an adjusted FFO-to-debt ratio of more than 20%, while maintaining an unchanged business risk profile. We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement within the next month following discussions with management.

