These strengths are moderated by Kingfisher's limited geographic diversification outside its core U.K. and French markets, and the general seasonality, cyclicality, and weather-driven spend typical of the home improvement industry.

The ratings also reflect our assessment of Kingfisher's "significant" financial risk profile, which takes into account our substantial adjustments to debt for operating leases, the group's positive free operating cash flow (FOCF), its strong balance sheet with relatively low levels of financial debt, and its sizable freehold property portfolio.

S&P base-case operating scenario

We have revised downward our forecasts for Kingfisher's operating performance in the financial year to Jan. 31, 2013, (financial 2012) following the group's interim result announcement for the first half to July 28, 2012. Interim results were below our previous forecasts largely due to wet weather in the U.K. in spring and early summer leading to a 5.5% revenue decline in the U.K. and Ireland. We anticipate that full-year revenues will decline in the 1%-3% range from the previous year to about GBP10.5 billion, and that Standard & Poor's-adjusted EBITDA will decline by about 5% year-on-year, to GBP1.2 billion.

We anticipate that trading conditions will remain challenging in the medium term, with ongoing economic headwinds for U.K. and French consumers. Meanwhile, ongoing uncertainty in the eurozone (European Economic and Monetary Union) and a slowdown in China will weigh on Kingfisher's international business.

As a result of the weak macroeconomic environment, Kingfisher's future sales and earnings growth is likely to be driven by increasing store space and strategic initiatives such as plans by management to improve operating margins through cost-efficiency programs, group-wide sourcing of products, and increasing own brand sales. If successful, these measures could lead to a return to improving credit metrics in financial 2013.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

In our base-case scenario for financial 2012, we forecast adjusted FOCF of about GBP200 million. We anticipate that capital expenditure (capex) will be in line with historical levels, reflecting the group's guidance of continued new store openings. We calculate that despite pressure on earnings due to the performance in the first half of 2012, adjusted debt to EBITDA will be about 2.8x and funds from operations (FFO) to debt about 30% at the next financial year end.

We understand that the group will finance its capex and progressive dividend policy primarily using operating cash flows. For financial 2013, we forecast that adjusted debt will be about GBP3.4 billion, or about 2.8x adjusted EBITDA, with the ratio of adjusted FFO to debt at about 30% providing that management maintains its financial policy discipline.

Kingfisher has used its strong FOCF to deleverage over recent years, and it is now in a reported net cash position. Therefore we do not rule out increases in shareholder remuneration in the future.

Liquidity

The short-term credit rating is 'A-3'. We view Kingfisher's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria and calculate that liquidity sources should exceed liquidity needs by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months, with adequate covenant headroom. We understand that Kingfisher has sufficient liquidity in terms of cash balances and access to financing to fund its medium-term investment plans, as well as to meet upcoming debt maturities.

We estimate liquidity sources in excess of about GBP1.3 billion over the next 12 months. These include:

-- Cash balances of more than GBP400 million;

-- Undrawn GBP200 million revolving credit facilities maturing in August 2016; and

-- Cash flow from operations of about GBP600 million.

We estimate Kingfisher's liquidity needs over the next 12 months to be about GBP1 billion, comprising:

-- Capex of about GBP400 million;

-- Dividends of slightly more than GBP200 million; and

-- Debt maturity of about GBP300 million.

Outlook

The positive outlook reflects Kingfisher's reported net cash position and our view that credit metrics will remain sound despite some operating setbacks. Notwithstanding the difficult trading conditions experienced in the first half of 2012 and weak consumer sentiment, against the backdrop of continued challenging macroeconomic conditions across its key markets, we anticipate that Kingfisher will maintain better credit metrics than those commensurate with the current 'BBB-' rating.

We could revise the outlook to stable from positive if weaker than anticipated earnings, higher investments, or shareholder returns were to cast doubt over our perception of management's ability or willingness to maintain the improving trend in credit metrics.

Ratings downside could result if the ratio of adjusted FFO to debt decreased toward 20% and debt to EBITDA exceeded 3.5x-4.0x. We could consider a positive rating action if Kingfisher demonstrated its ability to achieve and sustain a ratio of FFO to debt at or more than 30% and debt to EBITDA at or less than 3x on an ongoing basis.

