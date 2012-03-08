(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 08 - Fitch Ratings says that southern European telecom
operators are continuing to suffer larger declines than their northern telecom
peers and that this divergence is primarily driven by subdued non-voice revenue
growth in the south. The economic pressures on consumers across Portugal, Spain,
Greece and Italy are hampering smartphone penetration and data revenue growth.
If these pressures persist, non-voice revenues will not grow enough to offset
the declines in voice revenues.
Revenue growth in the north has been negatively affected by regulatory cuts
pressuring voice revenues. While non-voice revenues continue to grow strongly
and are alleviating some of these pressures, this growth is not fully
compensating for the decline in voice revenues. Furthermore, despite the growth
of non-voice revenues, the European mobile market remains predominantly a voice
market, with 62% of service revenues across Europe in Q411 coming from voice.
Consequently, operators will continue to suffer from the additional regulatory
cuts on the way in Q112 and beyond.
This report also focuses on the domestic positions of Telecom Italia and
Telefonica, where both operators' domestic markets are suffering from austerity
measures. However, the characteristics of the competitive environment in Italy
are lending weight to Telecom Italia, allowing it to avoid some of the larger
cash flow declines of Telefonica and supporting its rating.
The report, entitled "European Telecommunications Report: Sector Peer Analysis
and Quarterly Statistics - Q411" focuses on the key financial and operational
data of the telecoms operators of the eight largest western European markets:
Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Greece, Spain, the Netherlands and Portugal. Key
trends and divergences are identified and discussed. It is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: European Telecommunications Q411
here