(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 30- Fitch Ratings has assigned expected ratings to SREI
DA August 2011 (an ABS transaction), as follows:
INR6,000.16m purchaser payouts: 'Fitch AAA(ind)(SO)(exp)';
Outlook Stable; and
INR360.01m second loss credit facility (SLCF): 'Fitch
BBB(ind)(SO)(exp)'; Outlook Stable
The construction equipment loan pool to be assigned to the
purchaser is originated by SREI Equipment Finance Private
Limited (SEFPL, the "originator" or "seller", 'Fitch
AA(ind)'/Outlook Negative).
The expected rating of the purchaser payouts addresses the
timely payment of interest and principal to the purchaser by the
scheduled maturity date of May 2015, in accordance with the
transaction documentation. The expected rating of the SLCF
addresses the ultimate payment of principal by the scheduled
maturity date of May 2015, in accordance with the transaction
documentation. The expected ratings are based on SEFPL's
origination, servicing, collection and recovery expertise, the
legal and financial structure of the transaction and the credit
enhancement provided by the originator.
The loans to be assigned to the purchaser at par have an
aggregate outstanding principal balance of INR6,000.16m, as of
the cut-off date of 31 July 2011. In this transaction, the
credit enhancement for the pool is expected to be divided into a
first loss credit facility (FLCF) and an SLCF, which are
expected to be provided in the form of fixed deposits in the
name of the originator with lien marked in favour of the
purchaser. The credit enhancement will be equal to 14.0% of
initial principal outstanding, consisting of an FLCF of 8.0% and
an SLCF of 6.0% of the initial principal outstanding.
The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final
documents conforming to information already received.
A presale report for this transaction will be available
shortly on Fitch's websites, www.fitchratings.com and
www.fitchindia.com.