Aug 30- Fitch Ratings has assigned expected ratings to SREI DA August 2011 (an ABS transaction), as follows:

INR6,000.16m purchaser payouts: 'Fitch AAA(ind)(SO)(exp)'; Outlook Stable; and

INR360.01m second loss credit facility (SLCF): 'Fitch BBB(ind)(SO)(exp)'; Outlook Stable

The construction equipment loan pool to be assigned to the purchaser is originated by SREI Equipment Finance Private Limited (SEFPL, the "originator" or "seller", 'Fitch AA(ind)'/Outlook Negative).

The expected rating of the purchaser payouts addresses the timely payment of interest and principal to the purchaser by the scheduled maturity date of May 2015, in accordance with the transaction documentation. The expected rating of the SLCF addresses the ultimate payment of principal by the scheduled maturity date of May 2015, in accordance with the transaction documentation. The expected ratings are based on SEFPL's origination, servicing, collection and recovery expertise, the legal and financial structure of the transaction and the credit enhancement provided by the originator.

The loans to be assigned to the purchaser at par have an aggregate outstanding principal balance of INR6,000.16m, as of the cut-off date of 31 July 2011. In this transaction, the credit enhancement for the pool is expected to be divided into a first loss credit facility (FLCF) and an SLCF, which are expected to be provided in the form of fixed deposits in the name of the originator with lien marked in favour of the purchaser. The credit enhancement will be equal to 14.0% of initial principal outstanding, consisting of an FLCF of 8.0% and an SLCF of 6.0% of the initial principal outstanding.

The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

A presale report for this transaction will be available shortly on Fitch's websites, www.fitchratings.com and www.fitchindia.com.