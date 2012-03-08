Europe's refiners cash in despite OPEC oil cuts
* Margins average 50 percent higher than Q1 2016 - http://reut.rs/2lPOGtN
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 08 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'A+' long-term debt rating to an Australian dollar-denominated senior note issued by the Sydney branch of Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd. (BTMU; A+/Stable/A-1).
The ratings on BTMU reflect its sound financial profile on a consolidated basis, in addition to the consolidated financial profile and market position of its parent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG; A/Stable/--), Japan's largest banking group. The ratings are attributed to BTMU's close business links with affiliated group companies and MUFG's control of the group's organizational structure and capital allocation.
MUFG is Japan's largest financial group, with consolidated net assets of JPY206 trillion at the end of fiscal 2010 (ended March 31, 2011). The company boasts a strong business base in the domestic market, supported by the integrated financial services that it provides to individual and institutional investors, small and midsize enterprises (SMEs), and large corporations. MUFG has strong business relationships with large corporations, mainly in the Mitsubishi group and overseas. Although the profitability of BTMU and MUFG falls below that of overseas major financial institutions, it is in line with the average among domestic major banks. Core profits at BTMU and MUFG are highly stable by international comparison, supported by good-quality assets. Capitalization at BTMU and MUFG are favorable in both qualitative and quantitative terms compared to domestic megabanks, and in line with the capitalization of similarly rated overseas financial institutions. BTMU and MUFG hold stable and ample liquidity, supported by their strong deposit base that is diversified into small lots.
NEW RATING
Issue Rating
A$300 mil. floating rate notes due March 16, 2015 A+
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
* Margins average 50 percent higher than Q1 2016 - http://reut.rs/2lPOGtN
* Warsaw stocks off 18-month high on profit taking * Bank stocks lead retreat, Polish refiners rise further * Zloty also retreats though good output figure expected * Czech central banker sees moderate price growth By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Chmielewski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Feb 17 Polish stocks retreated on Friday, while other Central European markets trod water, as investors took profits after a rally in equity markets across the region and world. Warsaw's b
WASHINGTON The U.S. Senate is expected to approve President Donald Trump's pick to run the Environmental Protection Agency on Friday over the objections of Democrats and green groups worried he will gut the agency, as the administration readies executive orders to ease regulation on drillers and miners.