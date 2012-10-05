Oct 05 MetroPCS Communications Inc., T-Mobile USA & Deutsche Telekom

* Moody's has today said that it views as credit positive for Deutsche Telekom (Baa1 stable) the announcement by the company and MetroPCS Communications Inc. (B1 rating under review for upgrade) that they plan to merge T-Mobile USA ("T-Mobile"; not rated) and MetroPCS Wireless Inc. ("MetroPCS").