(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 30- Fitch Ratings has upgraded Cornerstone Titan 2005-1 plc's class C CMBS notes and affirmed the class D notes, as follows:

GBP0m class A1 (XS0227570834); Paid in full (PIF)

GBP0m class A2 (XS0229452890); PIF

GBP0m class B (XS0227571139); PIF

GBP22.0m class C (XS0227571642) upgraded to 'A+sf' from 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

GBP54.4m class D (XS0227571725) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative

The upgrade of the class C notes reflects the fall in leverage since Fitch's last rating action in December 2010 as a result of partial prepayment of the Eagle Office loan, still comfortably the largest in the pool. Along with the April prepayment of the Trevelyan House loan (ahead of its July maturity), this led to the early redemption of the classes A1, A2 and B notes, with the remaining notes backed by three loans.

In the case of Eagle Office, two charged properties were recently sold, with proceeds passed through to bondholders on the April 2011 IPD. The loan's securitised balance has fallen to GBP82.5m from GBP220.5m, although an additional GBP25.2m consists of a subordinated B-note. While the full release prices were not met, the sale of the Stonecutter and Farringdon Road properties raised a sum marginally in excess of the September 2010 combined valuation, and above the allocated loan amounts. The sales represent a favourable outcome compared to Fitch's 'A' scenario, and the magnitude of the disposals was sufficient to prompt the rating actions.

The last property securing the Eagle Office loan, Mitre House, fully-let to CMS Cameron McKenna on a lease expiring in July 2015, was revalued in September 2010. According to this, one-third of the 2005 reported value was lost, implying a current securitised loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 106%, and a whole LTV of 138%. The loan is due in July 2012, and in light of its reported leverage, there is considerable doubt about the borrower's ability to repay.

The upgrade is based on the class C notes' low leverage, as implied by a reversionary debt yield of some 30% solely accounting for the Eagle Office collateral. Nevertheless, the proximity of note maturity in 2014 exposes all investors to the risk that a potential work-out of this loan is not completed in time. While reasonably well-located in a central London location, the underlying property is subject to re-letting risk and associated capital expenditure in four years, when the current lease expires. This reduces the pool of potential buyers. While Fitch is confident that collateral value will remain sufficient to cover the class C note, realisation relies on a single operation being conducted in time, and this concentration risk limits scope for further upgrades for the class C notes.

The other class of notes remains heavily exposed to downside risk on the pool, concentrated within Eagle Office and the specially-serviced Jubilee Way loan (7%). The special servicer's strategy continues to be to prioritise re-letting of vacant space. Although a new 10-year lease was recently signed, improving occupancy to 84% from 68%, cash flow problems persist. Non-property related fees continue to exert downward pressure on net operating income, and default interest continues to accumulate. Fitch expects the loan, which is secured by a tertiary shopping centre in Scunthorpe, to make a substantial loss. All losses are likely to be absorbed by the class F notes.

The smallest loan, Benitma House (6%), is secured on a single, multi-tenanted office building in the City of London. The loan has continued to perform strongly since Fitch's last rating action, and reports interest coverage of 2.94x, debt service of 2.05x and an LTV of 44%. The agency expects the loan to repay without loss at its maturity in January 2012.

A performance update report will be available on www.fitchratings.com.