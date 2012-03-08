UPDATE 1-Italian bond yields set for first weekly fall in five
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates prices)
March 08 February Default Report
* Moody's Global Corporate Default Rate Unchanged In February
ROME, Feb 17 An Italian audit court prosecutor said on Friday that Treasury officials should pay around 1.2 billion euros ($1.28 billion) in damages over derivatives contracts with U.S. bank Morgan Stanley.
Feb 17 U.S. stock index futures fell for the second straight day on Friday, after a record-setting few days on Wall Street, as investors await clarity on economic policy and ahead of a long weekend.