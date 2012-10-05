Oct 05 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today withdrew its ABOVE AVERAGE rankings on Morgan Stanley Mortgage Servicing Ltd. (MSMS) as a primary and special servicer of commercial mortgage loans in the U.K., and as a primary servicer of commercial mortgage loans in Germany.

The withdrawal of the rankings was made at MSMS' request.

