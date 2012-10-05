In accordance with our criteria on GREs, our view of a "high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of Gasunie's:

-- "Very important" role for the Dutch government, given Gasunie's strategic importance as the sole owner and operator of the regulated high-pressure gas transmission network in The Netherlands. Gasunie also has an important role in implementing the Dutch government's policy of enhancing the gas infrastructure networks in The Netherlands and securing the Dutch supply of gas; and

-- "Strong" link with the state, given our opinion that Gasunie is likely to remain majority state-owned. It also reflects the fact that the state is involved in strategic decisions, but that management is generally independent and makes autonomous business decisions.

The SACP on Gasunie reflects our assessment of the group's business risk profile as "excellent" and its financial risk profile as "significant."

Gasunie's "excellent" business risk profile is based on our view of the group's generally low-risk and regulated gas transmission operations and its dominant position in the Dutch natural gas market. We believe that Gasunie is likely to generate relatively stable and predictable revenues and EBITDA from 2012, following the method decision that revalued its regulated asset base (RAB) in 2011.

These strengths are partially offset by Gasunie's expansion of its nonregulated activities, which we believe will cause the proportion of fully regulated EBITDA to decline to about 85% over the next three years. That said, while these activities are not regulated, they are closely linked to Gasunie's gas infrastructure operations and are generally under long-term contracts, which add stability and predictability to earnings.

S&P base-case operating scenario

Gasunie's RAB was reset at EUR4.8 billion in 2011, down from EUR6.4 billion. As a result of the lower RAB, and a related obligation to repay part of the previously charged tariffs to its customers, we believe that Gasunie's revenues, EBITDA, and funds from operations (FFO) will decrease in 2012, be relatively stable in 2013, and increase thereafter. This is incorporated in our assessment of Gasunie's financial risk profile as "significant." We assume, under our base-case credit scenario, that the drop in earnings due to the lower RAB will be mitigated by a 15%-20% annual increase in revenues from assets other than the regulated transportation networks. We believe that the lower revenues, caused by the repayment obligation, will reduce Gasunie's EBITDA margin to about 59% in 2012 and 2013, from 65% in 2011, recovering to about 65% in 2014.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

Under our base-case scenario, Gasunie's lower FFO in combination with its sizable capital expenditures (capex) program will result in weaker credit metrics in 2012 and 2013. We believe that Gasunie's Standard & Poor's-adjusted FFO-to-debt ratio will deteriorate to about 12% in both years, from close to 17% in 2011, but that it will recover to about 15% in 2014 when the repayment obligation no longer weighs on earnings.

When we consider Gasunie's obligation to repay part of the previous tariffs, we take into account our view that Gasunie's owner, the Dutch government, has extended financial support to Gasunie that has mitigated the effect of the repayment on the group's financial risk profile. While we understand that the owner has postponed the sale of a minority stake in the group due to recent general elections in The Netherlands, we regard the reduced dividend payout ratio as a form of financial support. The dividend payout ratio was lowered to 40% of net income for the financial year ended Dec. 31, 2010 (from the previous level of 75%), and was nil for 2011.

Liquidity

The short-term corporate credit rating is 'A-1+'. We assess Gasunie's liquidity position as "adequate" under our criteria, supported by our view that Gasunie's liquidity resources will exceed its funding needs by about 2x in the next 12 months. While appearing strong, based on the ratio of liquidity sources over funding needs, we consider that Gasunie has substantial maturities falling due in October 2013, resulting in a ratio of less than 1x in the following 12 months.

On June 30, 2012, we estimate that Gasunie's liquidity sources over the subsequent 12 months will amount to close to EUR2 billion, including:

-- A cash balance of about EUR80 million;

-- FFO of about EUR600 million;

-- Access to EUR800 million in an undrawn committed credit facility expiring in October 2015; and

-- The proceeds from a 10-year EUR500 million bond that Gasunie issued on July 13, 2012.

We estimate that Gasunie's liquidity needs over the 12 months from June 30, 2012, will be about EUR1 billion, including:

-- Capex of about EUR650 million;

-- The buy back of EUR285 million of the EUR1.4 billion bonds falling due on Oct. 30, 2013; and

-- A seasonal working capital peak outflow of about EUR55 million.

The credit facility contains covenants that require Gasunie to comply with the Financial Management Grid Operator Decree (Besluit financieel beheer netbeheerder; published July 26, 2008, by the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs). The decree includes financial criteria applicable to Dutch network operators--including minimum credit ratings of at least 'BBB' (or equivalent).

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects that on the sovereign and our opinion that a downgrade of Gasunie's 100% owner, the State of The Netherlands, is likely to result in a downgrade of Gasunie. In accordance with our rating methodology for GREs, the three-notch uplift for timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Gasunie in the event of financial distress would reduce by one notch if the long-term sovereign rating falls to 'AA+'. The rating on Gasunie would then reflect our assessment of Gasunie's SACP, which is 'a-', and a two-notch uplift to 'A+'.

In our view, Gasunie will maintain the current SACP if we believe its adjusted FFO coverage of debt will remain above 12% on a sustainable basis. Under our base-case scenario, Gasunie's adjusted FFO-to-debt ratio falls to slightly below 12% in 2012 and 2013, but recovers to close to 15% in 2014. This is because the repayment of previous tariffs will no longer weigh on the group's earnings after 2013. Under this scenario, we could revise the outlook to stable providing that we affirm the current sovereign rating and revise the outlook on the sovereign to stable.

We would consider revising Gasunie's SACP to 'a' from 'a-' if the group's FFO-to-debt ratio strengthens to above 15% on a sustainable basis. However, in accordance with our criteria on GREs, a higher SACP of 'a' would not cause us to upgrade Gasunie as long as we consider that there is a "high" likelihood of support from the Dutch government.

