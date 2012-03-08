(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 08 -

Summary analysis -- Instituto de Credito Oficial

CREDIT RATING: A/Negative/A-1 Country: Spain

Rationale

We equalize our 'A' long-term rating on Instituto de Credito Oficial (ICO), the Spanish state's financial agency, with that on the Kingdom of Spain (A/Negative/A-1). This reflects our opinion that there is an "almost certain" likelihood that the Spanish government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to ICO in the event of financial distress.

We consider ICO to be a government-related entity (GRE). In accordance with our criteria for GREs, our rating approach is based on our view of ICO's:

-- "Integral" link with the Spanish government. Endowed with special public status, ICO essentially functions, in our view, as a financial extension of the central government. In turn, the government has historically granted the agency strong support in the form of a wide direct, irrevocable, unconditional guarantee covering all of ICO's debt; and

-- "Critical" role as an entity specially formed to carry out key financial aspects of national economic policies on behalf of the Spanish government.

The government mandates ICO to:

-- Provide financial backing for small and midsize enterprises (SMEs). To this end, ICO channels loans (mediation loans) to the Spanish banking system, which then on-lends these funds to SMEs. Each bank absorbs the commercial risk linked to the final SME loan.

-- Offer long-term loans in sectors of national interest, as well as manage export-promoting financial instruments and concessionary lending programs for developing countries on the government's behalf.

-- Grant financial support in the event of natural disasters and economic crises. This government mandate further highlights ICO's central role as a financial vehicle to carry out national economic policies.

In line with the latter mandate, ICO has continued to implement a range of extraordinary financial measures to mitigate the effects of the current economic crisis. However, in our view, this mandate has not significantly deteriorated the quality of ICO's assets.

We believe that ICO's portfolio bears relatively low risk because it continues to rely greatly on low-risk mediation loans. The extent of ICO's activity to mitigate the economic effect of the crisis (such as direct loans to SMEs) accounts for a limited size of its total loan portfolio. In addition, we think that ICO's underwriting and provisioning criteria remain prudent. Furthermore, ICO's nonperforming loan (NPL) ratio as of Dec. 31, 2011, remained relatively low at 2.73% of its portfolio (excluding mediation loans). Coverage of doubtful assets was 172% on Dec. 31, 2011.

In our view, ICO's profitability has been historically weak. This results from the traditional large weight of low-risk, low-return loans in ICO's asset portfolio, and ICO's mediation loans to the banking system. Mediation loans accounted for 67% of its loan portfolio at year-end 2011.

What we see as ICO's relatively low net income has traditionally constrained its ratio of capital to risk-weighted assets. However, we believe that the government's commitment to prevent this ratio from falling below 9.5% through capital injections has consistently offset the agency's low net income. In our view, capital injections from the Spanish government will remain necessary in the upcoming years to comply with ICO's capitalization requirements. ICO's solvency ratio was 11.77% at year-end 2011.