(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 08 -
-- HSBC Holdings plans to sell the general insurance portfolio of HSBC
Insurance (Asia) and HSBC Insurance (Singapore) to AXA Group. Hang Seng Bank
also plans to sell Hang Seng General to QBE Insurance Group Ltd.
-- We are placing our 'A+' local currency long-term counterparty credit
ratings and insurer financial strength ratings on Hang Seng General and HSBC
Insurance (Asia) Ltd. on CreditWatch with negative implications.
-- Our rating on HSBC Insurance (Singapore) is not affected by the
proposed sale.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has placed its 'A+' local currency
long-term counterparty credit ratings and insurer financial strength ratings on Hang
Seng General Insurance (Hong Kong) Co. Ltd. and HSBC Insurance (Asia) Ltd. on CreditWatch with
negative implications. We also placed the 'cnAAA/--' long-term Greater China scale credit
ratings on the companies on CreditWatch with negative implications.
Hang Seng Bank Limited (AA-/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA-/cnA-1+), a 62%-owned
subsidiary of HSBC Holdings PLC, plans to sell Hang Seng General to QBE
Insurance Group Ltd. (local currency A/Stable/--; core subsidiaries rated
A+/Stable/--). HSBC Holdings also plans to sell the general insurance
portfolios of HSBC Insurance (Asia) and HSBC Insurance (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.
(A+/Stable/--) to AXA Group (core operating entities rated AA-/Negative/--).
"We assess that the two companies are no longer strategically important to
their respective parent groups," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Paul
Clarkson. "We consider that the credit profiles of Hang Seng General and HSBC
Insurance (Asia) could be weakened after the proposed sale, but with different
reasons."
For Hang Seng General, its overall credit profile will depend on the company's
importance to the QBE group and if there is any significant deterioration on
its business and financial profile in relation to the proposed sale. For HSBC
Insurance (Asia), we believe the business profile of the company could be
lowered after the sale of its general insurance portfolio.
We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement after we get more details of the
sale. We could lower the rating on HSBC Insurance (Asia) by one notch or more,
depending on the group's and company's business plan on the remaining
portfolio. We could lower the ratings on Hang Seng General to one notch below
the ratings on the QBE Insurance, depending on the company's credit profile
and importance to the QBE group. We could also equalize the ratings on Hang
Seng General with that on QBE Insurance if: (1) we consider the credit
profiles of the companies to be equally strong; and (2) Hang Seng General's
bancassurance strategy fits well with QBE Insurance's Hong Kong operations and
is highly important to the QBE group's Hong Kong operations.
Meanwhile, the rating on HSBC Insurance (Singapore) is not affected by the
proposed sale. The deal does not change our view that HSBC Insurance
(Singapore) is a strategically important subsidiary of the parent. The
company's general insurance portfolio accounted for a relatively small amount
of total premiums in 2011, which is significant, but it won't materially
affect the overall credit profile.
