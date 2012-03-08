(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 08 -

-- HSBC Holdings plans to sell the general insurance portfolio of HSBC Insurance (Asia) and HSBC Insurance (Singapore) to AXA Group. Hang Seng Bank also plans to sell Hang Seng General to QBE Insurance Group Ltd.

-- We are placing our 'A+' local currency long-term counterparty credit ratings and insurer financial strength ratings on Hang Seng General and HSBC Insurance (Asia) Ltd. on CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- Our rating on HSBC Insurance (Singapore) is not affected by the proposed sale.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has placed its 'A+' local currency long-term counterparty credit ratings and insurer financial strength ratings on Hang Seng General Insurance (Hong Kong) Co. Ltd. and HSBC Insurance (Asia) Ltd. on CreditWatch with negative implications. We also placed the 'cnAAA/--' long-term Greater China scale credit ratings on the companies on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Hang Seng Bank Limited (AA-/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA-/cnA-1+), a 62%-owned subsidiary of HSBC Holdings PLC, plans to sell Hang Seng General to QBE Insurance Group Ltd. (local currency A/Stable/--; core subsidiaries rated A+/Stable/--). HSBC Holdings also plans to sell the general insurance portfolios of HSBC Insurance (Asia) and HSBC Insurance (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (A+/Stable/--) to AXA Group (core operating entities rated AA-/Negative/--).

"We assess that the two companies are no longer strategically important to their respective parent groups," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Paul Clarkson. "We consider that the credit profiles of Hang Seng General and HSBC Insurance (Asia) could be weakened after the proposed sale, but with different reasons."

For Hang Seng General, its overall credit profile will depend on the company's importance to the QBE group and if there is any significant deterioration on its business and financial profile in relation to the proposed sale. For HSBC Insurance (Asia), we believe the business profile of the company could be lowered after the sale of its general insurance portfolio.

We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement after we get more details of the sale. We could lower the rating on HSBC Insurance (Asia) by one notch or more, depending on the group's and company's business plan on the remaining portfolio. We could lower the ratings on Hang Seng General to one notch below the ratings on the QBE Insurance, depending on the company's credit profile and importance to the QBE group. We could also equalize the ratings on Hang Seng General with that on QBE Insurance if: (1) we consider the credit profiles of the companies to be equally strong; and (2) Hang Seng General's bancassurance strategy fits well with QBE Insurance's Hong Kong operations and is highly important to the QBE group's Hong Kong operations.

Meanwhile, the rating on HSBC Insurance (Singapore) is not affected by the proposed sale. The deal does not change our view that HSBC Insurance (Singapore) is a strategically important subsidiary of the parent. The company's general insurance portfolio accounted for a relatively small amount of total premiums in 2011, which is significant, but it won't materially affect the overall credit profile.

