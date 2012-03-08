Yields rise on Egypt's three, nine-month T-bills in weekly auction
CAIRO, Feb 19 Average yields on Egypt's three-month and nine-month treasury bills rose at an auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 08 -
Ratings -- HSBC Insurance (Asia) Ltd. ----------------------------- 08-Mar-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: Hong Kong
Local currency A+/Watch Neg/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
06-Jan-2012 A+/-- --/--
29-Nov-2011 AA-/-- --/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg A+/WatchN 06-Jan-2012
